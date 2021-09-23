The first play from scrimmage set the tone for this game. Granite Hills fumbled and Juan Hernandez scooped up the ball for the Lindsay High football team and took it 11 yards into the end zone.
It was the first of three defensive touchdowns for the Cardinals on their way to a 34-6 win over the Grizzlies on Thursday at Rankin Stadium. It was also the first of two defensive touchdowns for Hernandez. Granite had a total of four turnovers, with three of them turning into scores for LHS.
The turnovers obviously made for a frustrating night for the Grizzlies, who actually had its share of sustained drives in the game behind the running of Manny Aguilar, who gained 153 yards on 21 carries.
But the Cardinals also had plenty of support on offense to back their three defensive scores as they countered Aguilar's rushing with a strong passing attack behind an outstanding night from quarterback Sam Reyes, who was 12-of-14 for 179 yards.
The Grizzlies also forced two turnovers as quarterback Gage Snider also stood out on defense as he recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. But his interception deep in Granite territory was followed by a turnover in which the Cardinals scored their second defensive touchdown.
After Hernandez scored on his fumble return for a TD, Granite put together a drive behind the running of Aguilar and Roberto Ortiz. Granite drove down to the Lindsay 27-yard line, but the Grizzles second turnover stopped the drive.
A bad snap sailed over the head of Snider, who was in the shotgun formation and Lindsay's Eddie Garza ended up recovering the ball at the LHS 48. Reyes took over and hit Fernando Martinez on a pass for a 14-yard gain. That set up a 39-yard scoring pass from Reyes to Diego Salas.
Isabella Duran came on to show off her powerful leg for a second time, adding her second extra point to give LHS a 14-0 lead.
Snider later in the half intercepted a pass at the Granite 9. But that proceed a deflected pass that was picked off by Jonathan Paniagua and he ran 11 yards in for the score. Duran added the extra point to make it 21-0.
Lindsay almost scored again at the end of the first half. Richard Diaz lined up in the shotgun and took the direct snap at the Granite 19 and flipped the ball back to Reyes. In what amounted to a quarterback eligible, Reyes threw back to Diaz, who forced out of bounds inside the 1 as time expired.
Granite put together another drive on its first possession of the second half but the frustration continued. On fourth and five, Ortiz was stopped one yard short of the first down at the LHS 20 as he ran for four yards on the option.
Lindsay scored early in the fourth quartert after Elian Ibarra caught a 33-yard pass from Reyes and then took a 13-yard pass from Reyes down to the Granite 1. On the next play Noah Weaver scored on a 1-yard run to make it 27-0.
LHS then scored its third defensive touchdown and Hernandez scored his second when he scooped up a fumble and took it 57 yards for a score. Duran added the extra point to make it 34-0.
On the ensuing possession Granite finally put together a mistake-free drive sparked by a 20-yard pass completion from Snider to Adam Sandoval. Snider then scampered 43 yards to the LHS 26. That set up a 25-yard scoring run by Daniel Ramirez.
The Grizzlies almost scored again as time expired. Aguilar gained his last 47 yards on his last carry on a delayed handoff on a statue of liberty play, taking the ball to the LHS 10 where he was knocked out of bounds with 1.2 seconds left. But the Grizzlies were unable to score on the final play of the game.