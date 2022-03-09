(Editor's note: The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival attendants are being featured in today's edition of The Recorder and are also being featured on page A2 in today's edition. The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Queen will be featured in the March 16 edition of The Recorder. The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival will be April 2 through 9 with the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Parade to be held on April 9).
My name is Sandra Cisneros Espinoza. I am 18 years old, and I am currently a student at Lindsay High School. I was born and raised in the small town of Lindsay. During my time here, I have joined many clubs and organizations in my community to stay involved and take advantage of all opportunities.
I am the daughter of Juan and Nansi Cisneros. I have an older sister (Asusena) and two younger siblings (Maria and Juandiego). My older sister always led by example and inspired me to do my best in school. I also want to be a good example for my younger siblings and encourage them to get a college education. My parents were born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States when they were both only teenagers. They decided to come to the United States to provide my siblings and me with a better life than they had with educational opportunities. My parents' dream for my siblings and me is to go to college to obtain a good education and have the freedom to pursue any career we wish. They are both farmworkers and have worked with various citrus fruits for years. Because of my parents, I have seen the firsthand struggles and the impact of being a farmworker. Although life was never easy for them, they always found a way to provide for our family.
During my past four years in high school, I made sure to be involved in sports, clubs, and organizations. I joined sports such as soccer, swimming, and tennis. I was able to lead my tennis team as one of the co-captains. I also joined many clubs throughout high school. I was the Key Club Event Chair and Club Communication Chair, where I helped organize community service events and club meetings. I was also the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Historian my junior year. In FBLA, I competed in the Central Section Leadership Conference all four years of high school. I was a top finisher in three events and qualified for the State Leadership Conferences. This year I was fortunate enough to become the President of the National Spanish Honors Society to help represent my culture in my school.
In hopes of giving back to my community, I volunteered in multiple community service events through programs such as Key Club and the Lindsay Local Hospital District. These community service events involved distributing food, face masks, hand sanitizers, and cleaning supplies to the citizens of my community throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. I also volunteered at the STARS After School Program and the Lindsay Youth Soccer League, where I coached a team of kids (including my little brother). In my experiences as a volunteer, I’ve learned the importance of giving back to the community. I was able to see how even the smallest acts can help out my fellow peers and families in need.
I am also a first-generation student. Since my first year of high school, I have been in the TRIO Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program. I also joined the Cardinal Early College Academy (CECA) Program in my junior year of high school. These programs allowed me to complete college courses during high school through my local community colleges: Porterville College and College of the Sequoias. Thanks to this, I will have completed 13 college courses with a 4.13 GPA by the time I graduate.
After high school, my goal is to attend a 4-year university to pursue a career in architecture. I have been in the Engineering Pathway at my high school for four years. I fell in love with the field of architecture. I explored this interest of mine through the engineering program. By taking engineering courses, I was able to complete an internship through a program called INTERNNECT which allowed me to work with a professional architecture firm to design a new library for the city of Porterville. This year, I took on a new internship opportunity with the City of Lindsay, where I work at our local City Hall as an Engineering Technician Intern.
Growing up in this beautiful town has allowed me to establish close relationships within my community. I’m incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve received over the past years. I hope to flourish in my background in architecture and business to one day accomplish my goal of returning to my hometown and opening my own architecture firm. My dream is to provide internship opportunities for students interested in architecture to help them get one step closer to achieving their dreams.