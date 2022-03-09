My name is Perla Zaragoza-Manzo and I am the daughter of Manuel and Juana. I am the oldest child in my family. I have two younger sisters; Juleisy and Dayana. I was born in Jacona Michoacan, Mexico. My family and I came to Lindsay, California, when I was just two years old. I came here to Lindsay when I was really small and I am forever grateful that from all the places my parents could have chosen to move to in the U.S they chose Lindsay, California.
I don’t remember many of the memories when I was a kid, I just remember that three years later I started kindergarten at Washington Elementary School. I am currently a senior at Lindsay High School. I am part of FBLA and Drama club. I recently competed in the 2022 FBLA Central Section Conference and my team and I placed first place in Entrepreneurship. After graduating high school I plan to attend Porterville College for the first two years and then transfer to Fresno State. I plan on majoring in accounting. After getting my bachelors degree in accounting I hope to become a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
My parents have always taught me to focus and take care of my education. My mom has always told me how blessed my sisters and I are for having the opportunity to go to school and learn for as long as we can and want. My mom was only able to study up to the 6th grade. She has also stated that we have a privilege to continue our education to get a chance to succeed and have a better life in the future. My parents have always motivated me and they have always been my motivation which has helped me be successful in high school. I know that with having them as my motivation I will be able to keep reaching my goals in the future. I know that with hard work, passion, persistence and determination anything is possible.