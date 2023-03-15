Samanta Gutierrez was born and raised in Lindsay. Samanta’s family is her anchor and motivation to continue to pursue her purpose and goals, beginning with her prime example of hard work and perseverance; her parents. She's the youngest of three children born to Maria and Juan Gutierrez. Her siblings are Alejandra Gutierrez and Jonathan Gutierrez. Samanta said she's grateful for her parents and the way they raised her and her siblings. They encouraged them to always try their best in everything they do.
During her elementary school years Samanta attended Lincoln Elementary. Then moved on to Lindsay High School, where she graduated in 2018. Since she was young, Samanta had a meticulous affinity for achieving good grades. In addition to being a dedicated student she was also a dedicated athlete. Samanta played soccer her whole life and partook in other sports such as basketball and volleyball. In high school, she was a part of the varsity soccer team all four years and played varsity volleyball for two years.
She was also involved in Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) and California Scholarship Federation (CSF), both programs that foster the advancement of college and career readiness. Samanta received many awards throughout her years in high school such as The Coaches Award, Offensive Player of the Year for soccer, Honor Roll, received academic lanterns for maintaining a 3.5 or above, and received an academic letter. She's committed to always excelling in school. As a result of her hard work and dedication to her education she graduated top 10 in her class.
During her junior year in high school, Samanta had a beautiful experience discovering her faith while attending her confirmation youth retreat. She will never forget how the experience allowed her to strengthen her relationship with God and confirming her place within her parish at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lindsay. After her experience at the retreat, she felt it was important to share God’s love with others and served as a volunteer to help other youth connect and strengthen their faith.
After high school, she attended College of the Sequoias where she played soccer for one year and graduated with an Associates Degree (AA) in Psychology. After graduating from College of the Sequoias, she transferred to Long Beach State to complete her degree in Psychology. However, when COVID hit and school transitioned to online work, she made the challenging decision to take a break from school.
Since then she has taken some time off and is currently working at Lindsay High School as an Instructional Aide. She assists learners who may need extra support in their pathway classes. While having time off of school and working she's figuring out what she will do in the future. She plans to attend college again soon to complete her degree.
For Samanta there's no place like Lindsay, she said she's proud to not only call Lindsay her home but to be able to work with Lindsay learners like herself. In mentoring, she wants others to know it's OK if your life plans change. Sometimes situations happen and things don't always go as planned. The road to success has many turns and obstacles. Sometimes you need to take time to realize what career truly serves your purpose. Everyone's life journey is different. Since she's a person of faith, she prays for guidance for her future.
Samanta grew up going to church, having faith, and knowing God is always going to be by her side. She's eternally grateful for how God has blessed her with life, family, and health. She's excited for what this year will hold and what the future will be like. She would like to thank her family for always being there for her, anyone who has believed in her, the Orange Blossom Festival Committee for always creating memorable events for the community, and most importantly God for everything. She said she's extremely thrilled to be the 2023 Lindsay’s Orange Blossom Festival Queen!
The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, April 1. For more information visit the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Facebook page.