My name is Jennifer Gonzalez-Espinoza and I am 17 years old. I come from a wonderful, hardworking family who has always supported my education and believed in my potential to accomplish great things. My parents, Rosalio and Margarita, were born in Huatajo, Michoacán and immigrated to the United States to ensure my siblings and I would have a successful, happy life. Although they could not attend college, my parents are the smartest people I know and without their stable and encouraging love, I would not be the person I am today. My older siblings, Karina and Ricardo are my idols and they have set a high standard with their character and work ethic. My younger sister Jasmine is also growing into a kind and dedicated person.
I have always loved school and strived to become an informed and well-balanced student and person. At LHS, I am part of the Business Pathway. These courses have made me a stronger worker, leader, and teammate. Since sophomore year, I have taken Dual Enrollment college courses and am part of the Cardinal Early College Academy. I am thankful to all the wonderful learning facilitators and administrators at LHS who care about my future and challenge me to be better every day while also making me feel welcome. I am also grateful for all the great friends and classmates who have given me wonderful memories and helped me become a better person.
I have been involved in various extracurricular activities. The club that has had the greatest impact on me is the Lindsay FBLA chapter. It has helped me get involved in community service, learn about business and government, and travel to compete in speaking and business competitions, while also teaching me the importance of making connections. I am also involved in Key Club which has given me the opportunity to participate in community service activities and meet wonderful people. I am also a part of Team Empower, dating back to 7th grade, and have had a more involved role in high school. I’ve been able to collaborate with insightful education specialists to learn more about the groundbreaking Lindsay PBS system and to advocate for it to visitors from across the country. This year, I joined ASB and Principal’s Cabinet to make a change in the school and serve as a voice for students. As the City Council Representative, I attend city council meetings to give reports on school events and learn more about the city’s government.
I have also participated in various internships around the city to build my career skills and learn from established community leaders. My sophomore year, I interned in the finance department of the Lindsay City Hall where I applied the skills I learned in my business courses. During junior year, I interned at the Human Resources Department of the Lindsay City Hall. This experience helped me place 1st in the HR Management event at the FBLA National Conference and introduced me to many fantastic community leaders and passionate citizens. This year, I am interning at the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce where I help plan community events and learn about the intersection of government and business. In January, I was recognized as the Lindsay Female Youth of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards.
After high school, I hope to attend UCLA and then attend Stanford Law School. I plan to intern at law firms and in the California State Senate or Assembly and collaborate in research on educational or economic reform. After law school, I will either become an immigration or employment lawyer to help my people achieve the American Dream of raising a family in the United States. Further into my career, I hope to serve as a federal judge or become a policy analyst for the U.S. government to help create and improve laws that will help the people in my community.