My name is Isabella Duran and I am honored to have been chosen as an attendant for the 2023 Orange Blossom Queen’s court. I am the daughter of Hector and Stephanie Duran. I have two brothers, Ethan who is older and Aiden who is younger. My parents have always been my biggest supporters and have helped shape me into the person I am today. They have taught me to work hard, to be a good person, and to respect and believe in myself.
I have lived in Lindsay my entire life. I am 17 years old and a senior at Lindsay High School. Being a Lindsay learner and athlete has helped me to grow as a leader and trailblazer. I have successfully participated in sports, clubs, and academic opportunities because of the support of my family, coaches, learning facilitators, and community.
During the past four years in high school, I have participated and excelled in various sports, clubs, and organizations. I have been on the Varsity Women’s Soccer team all four years of high school. This is my second year as team captain. Playing soccer has taught me discipline, dedication, and perseverance. Over my soccer career I have been awarded East Sequoia League MVP, team MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and most recently I became the new All-time Leading Scorer for LHS Women’s Soccer!
Did I mention I was the starting kicker for my high school's Varsity Football team for the past 2 years and I made history?! Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve wanted to play football. However, over the years I would constantly hear that football wasn’t for girls. After the pandemic hit, I realized that life is simply too short to live with regret, and not playing football would have been mine. I also wanted to show others that yes, a girl can play football and be competitive at it as well. During my first season, I kicked a 31 yard field goal that made Central Section Football History as the First Female Field Goal. I was also selected to the second team All-Tulare County. This year, I scored 24 PAT’s and 4 field goals. My hope is that other girls who share my love for football won’t allow stereotypes to influence their decisions.
I have also participated in track and field, swimming and volleyball. In the community I have swam for Lindsay Skimmers since I was 5 years old and last summer I worked for the City of Lindsay as a lifeguard. I am so grateful for the support I have received from my coaches who have encouraged me, my teammates who have inspired me, and a special thank you to my family as well as people from the community that have attended my games and cheered me on.
In high school, I’ve taken on many leadership roles. I was class president my freshman and sophomore year. I’ve also been Commissioner of Athletics, CESPY Chairperson, a member of Team Empower, a member of the Principal's Advisory Council, a member of Captain’s Counsel, and President of Block L. In addition, I am ASB President, a member of CSF, National Spanish Honors Society, FCA, ASL Club, as well as Rotary and Key Club where I have volunteered time in the community. Each of these opportunities has taught me responsibility, determination, and the value of teamwork.
Both of my parents are first generation college graduates. At a young age they instilled in me the value of education. They have always encouraged me to seize every educational opportunity that I am presented with. The summer before I began high school, I was presented with the opportunity to take my first college course at College of the Sequoias. I earned an “A”! Thereafter, I set some academic goals for myself. First, I wanted to be academically ranked No. 1 in my class, and I also wanted to continue taking college classes throughout high school. I proudly have remained ranked No. 1 my entire high school career. I have also completed 17 college courses and will have completed 20 by the time I graduate. In addition, I will be graduating with an Associate of Arts in University Studies in Math and Science from College of the Sequoias at the same time as graduating from Lindsay High School.
After high school, I plan to attend a 4 year university and major in biopsychology. After that, I plan to apply to medical school. I want to make a positive difference in people's lives by helping improve their quality of life. No matter where I go, Lindsay will always be near and dear to my heart. I feel so blessed to have grown up in such a beautiful and supportive community.