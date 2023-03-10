My name is Gabriela Leon, better known to my friends as Gaby. I am adventurous and outgoing. I am the daughter of Angel and Lorena Leon, and sister to Christopher and Alexis Leon. The nieta of Arturo and Eva Saballa and Ricardo and Janie Leon. I was raised serving my Lindsay community. I have been setting tables, asking for fundraiser donations, and selling tickets for the Lindsay Hospital guild for as long as I can remember. I have also volunteered for the Rotary club. I am currently assisting with the Lindsay Ono City Sister committee. I also volunteered with HOW (Helping One Woman).
My educational career started as a Washington Tiger in the Dual Immersion program. As a Tiger I served as vice president of ASB. Mrs. Scheufele gave me the opportunity to lead at assemblies. I had amazing learning facilitators. A few that I would like to thank are Ms. Jovel, Mrs. Carmona, Senora Gutierrez who through your commitment to educate me, I was able to be a leader in Lindsay Leads (I traveled to Sacramento and participated on a panel for Improving Schools through Student Centered Learning and represented LUSD in Washington D.C. on a discussion panel for the work we do) and in EMPOWER (I led visitors from around the country on site visits). I recall Mrs. Wollenman hosted the OBF Queen and her attendants. The advice given was to be your best and give back to our community. Lindsay High has been an amazing experience for me. As a freshman, I chose the Medical Intervention Pathway not knowing what I really wanted to become in life. Post COVID I was able to intern with Megan Salinas, the Athletic Trainer during football season. She has inspired me to pursue a career in Athletic Training.
As a Cardinal I participated in several clubs: FBLA, Block L, Christian Athletes, and have served as Class vice president and ASB vice president. I played high school sports which included volleyball, soccer, swim, and track & field. I have been playing travel volleyball with NuBreed Volleyball Club since the age of six. I was often called Mini Me and Little Beast. I was the youngest and shortest player on the team. It did not intimidate me, it only made me work and play harder. Coaches Jana, Job, and Hailey gave me an opportunity to play. I am coachable and their guidance has helped improve my game. I have been able to serve as Team Captain, Team MVP, and League MVP for Volleyball. Offensive Player and Most Improved in Soccer. I ventured out and tried track and field and received the Outstanding Hurdler/Jumper award. I am proud of my teammates as we made it to the playoffs in volleyball and soccer. I am currently finishing my catechism classes and plan to be confirmed soon. I am a certified lifeguard and had the opportunity to work for the City of Lindsay during the summer. I enjoyed teaching Lindsay Learners how to swim.
The performance based system has allowed me to move at my own academic pace. I am dual/concurrently enrolled at College of the Sequoias. I am close to receiving my A.A. I have applied to several universities. My passion is to play volleyball at the collegiate level. I have a few offers on the table and look forward to playing for a school that can further develop my skills.
I would like to thank the community for selecting me to represent this beautiful town of LINDSAY. I am humbled by this honor. I look forward to the memories that I will make during the school and business visits this week.