Hello, my name is Emily Padilla. I'm 17 years old and currently enrolled at Lindsay High School. I was born and raised in Tulare until the age of eight, following my parents' divorce. I went to Tulare's Cypress Elementary School before transferring to Lindsay's Kennedy Elementary Learning Community. My grandparents relocated my family and I to the small town of Lindsay. I am Patricia Padilla Montes’ daughter and the granddaughter of Irene and Francisco Montes. I have one older brother. Moving towns at such a young age was difficult. Looking back, it was the best part of my personal development. My mother and family guided me throughout the years when I needed it the most. I've met so many new people over the years, not just from Lindsay or California, but from all over the nation.
I made an effort to participate in sports, clubs, and organizations during my four years of high school. My junior year, I began playing soccer. Throughout high school, I also participated in a variety of clubs. I was in FCA, where I learned how to get closer to God and how important it is to have God by your side. Also included is the Rural Education of Americans Program, abbreviated as REAP. I obtained a personal scholarship through my academic achievements. In the meantime, I was also involved in the California Scholarship Federation (CSF), Honor Roll, Math Club, AVID, The Ono City Japan Exchange Program, and, most importantly, FFA.
For the past three years, FFA has been my passion. Not only did I make some of my best friends, but I also made a lot of new friends from all over the state and nation. Creating millions of new opportunities, such as becoming a better public speaker, learning to be an entrepreneur, becoming self-driven, and discovering an excelling in livestock showing. Meanwhile, I am also a member of CDE teams such as Citrus Judging, Milk Quality and Dairy Judging, and the Veterinary Science Team. But most importantly, I improved as a leader, friend, and teammate. If it weren't for my Advisors, Mrs. Fonseca, Mrs. Smith, and Mrs. Pacheco, I wouldn't be as committed to achieving my goals and dreams. Driving me to excellence and encouraging ideas that once seemed impossible to me. Such as becoming a voting delegate and representing the state of California at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. They now encourage and support me in my goal of becoming a California State FFA Officer.
Living on a small goat farm and raising livestock has always been a big part of my life. Throughout high school, I worked hard to become the best in stock showing at local fairs and, eventually, jackpots. I've had five market goats, one market hog, and one shorthorn steer. My last livestock animal for this year's Porterville Fair is a shorthorn steer named Weasly, which I am currently raising. Livestock showing has taught me a lot about animal health and the value of cleanliness, nutrition, exercise, and even something as simple as grooming. The responsibility and dedication that came with my livestock motivated me to grow and further my education and passion in livestock medicine.
I've always enjoyed volunteering in my spare time and with school groups. For example, I give out dinners to people in need on my time. Helping out at the California Wool Growers Association's annual ram sale at the Tulare Ag. Expo, putting up flags for deceased veterans at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery, helping to clean up the campus, donating canned food for the Angel Tree Canned Food Drive, and participating in the Lindsay P.D. Annual Christmas Toy Drive are all examples of community service that I have participated in. Even simple tasks like assisting in feeding the school farm bring me joy. I know that even the smallest details matter and understanding that you should never take advantage of anyone or anything and try to help as much as possible.
Academically, I am on the honor roll. Keeping a GPA of 4.05. I completed 11 college/honor roll courses. Academics were extremely important to me as an individual in terms of my future endeavors. I aspire to be a trauma veterinarian in the future, with the goal of one day opening my own animal hospital. I've always understood that my grades reflected my knowledge and ability to learn. I work hard to get into UC Davis and Cal Poly Pomona, which are the top two animal sciences and veterinary/animal medicine schools. Because of my love for animals and my concerns about animal health, I've always wanted to be a veterinarian. I hope to one day give back to my agricultural communities by offering veterinary assistant internships to children who are as enthusiastic about small animal and livestock health as I am.