On Tuesday in Department 17 of the Tulare County Superior Court, South County Justice Center, a jury convicted Patrick McNeil, 65 originally of Lindsay, of child molestation.
In 1993, Tulare County law enforcement began an investigation into McNeil after reports of inappropriate conduct with two minor females ages 9 and 14. After McNeil provided a statement to law enforcement, he fled California and couldn't be located.
Criminal charges were filed and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In 2021, McNeil was arrested in Alabama for felony sex crimes against two victims.
McNeil was brought back to Tulare County where he was convicted of 3 counts of forcible lewd act on a child under 14, one count of lewd act on a child age 14, and sexual penetration of a person under 16.
The crimes were alleged to have been committed from 1991 to 1993. The case in Alabama remains open.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 6 in Department 17. Due to sentencing laws that existed in 1993, McNeil is facing a determinate term in state prison. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kelly Habroun and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.