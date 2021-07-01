LINDSAY — Hundreds of family members, classmates, athletes, gym family, high school and college teammates, teachers and coaches gathered Wednesday evening to pay their last respects and honor the life of Victor Manuel Cisneros, 20, who passed away on June 21 at Sequoia National Park.
Cousin Olga Baca Gonzalez who helped spearhead the community event said she was thankful for the support the family had from the community and church.
“There's so much support here. So many friends. He worked at the (McDermont X sports facility) gym and they will be walking there and back,” she said. “The funeral home too has been supportive. They brought him here and he will be here overnight. We then plan to walk from the Mass at Sacred Heart to the cemetery after the service.”
High school friends wore their red Lindsay Cardinal shirts. Gym co-workers wore their shirts.
Flowers and candles surrounded photographs. Another table held his athletic shoes and a framed photo box filled with dozens of award ribbons and medals.
Among those in attendance was fellow cross country and track team member Juan Carlos Jimenez of Lindsay High. Jimenez was a freshman when Cisneros was a senior.
“He always pushed himself hardest and encouraged others to train their hardest too,” Jimenez said. “He was an inspiration and we looked up to him.”
On Wednesday, family and friends gathered for the reciting of the Holy Rosary at his home in Lindsay before leaving for “The Legend Walk” – a candlelight walk through town.
“He was very humble and a hard worker,” said Katryn Gonzales, Cisneros' Associated Student Body Advisor and teacher when he attended Lindsay High, and was active in ASB.
“He was a school leader, an athlete leader, very popular and well liked,” Gonzales said. “The family is doing a community viewing at home. It's a traditional Mexican viewing done in the home.”
The Legend Walk is appropriate, she said, because Cisneros had a legend mentality.
Cisneros has a large family and many of them attend elementary, middle and high school in Lindsay.
Upon learning of his death, an emergency team of school counselors and school psychiatrists were notified to help counsel the students, Gonzales said.
“He was one of our most highly-decorated athletes. He went to College of the Sequoias and helped them get their first ever cross country championship,” said Kerry Collins, coach and learning facilitator at Lincoln Elementary teaching eighth grade and who started the elementary and middle school running program. “We watched Victor compete. It gave the kids passion to become a runner.”
Cisneros helped by having joint cross country/track practices with the elementary students to create a farm system, preparing them for when they entered middle school and high school.
“He was our biggest cheerleader,” Collins said of Cisneros attending the elementary school meets. “It was a big thing to have him there supporting them.”
“His dream was to study for a kinesiology degree and return to Lindsay High School,” Collins said. “He had a love for the sport and wanted to take over as the cross country teacher-coach someday.”
Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Church, 217 Lindero Avenue in Lindsay. After the service, Cisneros will be walked to the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery.