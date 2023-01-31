Saturday night was host to a lavish extravaganza at the Lindsay Memorial Building where the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce held its 109th annual awards ceremony honoring the 2022 award recipients. This year's theme was "Rise of the Phoenix."
Just after 7 p.m. Chamber President Roxanne Serna welcomed the large crowd of people and asked them to take their seats after enjoying a large food, desert, and drink assortment.
Serna introduced the Chamber Board of Directors before she highlighted some accomplishments of the Chamber over the past year, including partnering with the city for the military banner program, the first annual pumpkin carving party at the Lindsay Wellness Center, and the Chamber's membership growth.
The ceremony moved seamlessly into the first presentation of a dozen awards.
Mayra Magallanes was recognized as the Chamber's New Business of the Year for her business, Mi Raza Es Primero.
"I appreciate her engagement in the community, how she deals with people on a daily basis, her willingness to go above and beyond to help the community, and I really think this is just the beginning for her and her business," said Ken Hodson, who nominated Magallanes. "She's got a bright, bright future."
Business of the Year went to Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Homes. Eddie Smith was present to accept the award.
"I have a good team," said Smith. "Thank you very much."
Foothill Rotary of Lindsay was recognized for its service to the community and was honored as this year's Organization of the Year.
"We are extremely honored to receive such an important award," said Lina Contreras, President of the Foothill Rotary of Lindsay. "Together we inspire, we transform, we learn and we make a difference."
Contreras proudly returned to her seat as Henry Brower, the Chamber Board Vice President, announced Lieutenant Nicholas Nave would be recognized as the Public Safety Employee of the Year. Nave was all smiles as he accepted his award.
"I feel very honored and humbled," said Nave.
The City of Lindsay was proud to have their own employee, Ashlee Parker, recognized as the Employee of the Year. Parker was admired for her dedication to her work and for keeping a positive attitude even when the days are hard.
"Every time I see Ashley working, she dedicates her best to ensure that her job is well done," said Leonor Serna. "She is a hard-working, responsible individual that is proud of her role as an employee of the City of Lindsay."
Jayne Denni was excited to accept the award of Volunteer of the Year on Saturday night. During her acceptance speech, she challenged the audience to volunteer within their communities more often.
"I just want to say thank you so much and it is a great honor, but tonight I think we're all here because we love our community of Lindsay," said Denni.
Volunteer of the Year was followed by Citizen of the Year. The award went to Chamber President Roxanne Serna.
"I love this community," said Serna. "My kids have grown up here so everything I do is for this community. I just love the involvement we've had over the last year and I just want to thank everybody."
The ceremony switched from honoring adults to highlighting two youths from Lindsay High School. Cameron Dunbar and Jennifer Gonzalez Espinoza were both commended as Male and Female Youth of the Year. Both students are involved heavily in the community and show leadership and directive at school.
Dunbar is one of the top learners at the school's multimedia pathway and is the director of DukeTV.
Espinoza has volunteered her time to community events, has participated in internships through the city and the Chamber, and is the first Lindsay High School student to place first in the Human Resources Management event at the FBLA National Conference.
Following the Youth of the Year awards, Danny Salinas was awarded as the Chamber's Man of the Year. Salinas has dedicated years of his time to the community and has used his own resources to keep the city's street lights bright.
"One thing that really impressed me about Danny was his positive attitude," said Starr Warson. "He's the kind of person who gets involved with people, he gets involved with projects, he's just a hands-on guy."
Woman of the Year was given to Stephanie Velasquez Orosco. Orosco is building her career at the Lindsay Wellness Center and is involved in many organizations throughout the community including the Lindsay Hospital Guild, Dollars for Scholars, and the Lindsay Camp Out.
"Growing up in Lindsay you just can't wait to get out," said Orosco. "When I did, I couldn't wait to get back… I've invested myself. I've raised my girls and they spent the first part of their lives in Lindsay. Everything I do is here. I'm excited and I'm happy to be here."
Wrapping up the awards for the night was the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing Jeff Munter.
Some of Munter's achievements highlighted on Saturday night included working for the city as the Recreation Director, being the head varsity football coach at Lindsay High School for 10 years, and sitting as the Treasurer on the board for the Dollars for Scholars scholarship program.
"Thank you very much," said Munter. "This is a humbling honor."
President Roxanne Serna thanked the crowd for being there, and listed some of the event's sponsors. She then asked the awardees and the board to the stage for photos
As the awardees and the board posed for photos, guests made their way to the parking lot or lingered behind to mingle and enjoy the remaining desserts and drinks.