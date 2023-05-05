Lindsay High School's Isabella Duran, left, and Gabriel Gonzalez, right, are pictured with Lindsay High School athletic director John Caesar. Duran and Gonzalez were two of eight CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete Awardees from Tulare County high schools. On Tuesday, eight student-athletes from seven Tulare County high schools were named CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete Awardees. Each year, the Central Section has been able to honor many senior student-athletes with an award and scholarship for their achievements in the classroom, the community, and in athletics. Duran and Gonzalez each received a $500 scholarship. For more information on the awards, visit www.cifcs.org.

