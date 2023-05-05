Lindsay High School's Isabella Duran, left, and Gabriel Gonzalez, right, are pictured with Lindsay High School athletic director John Caesar. Duran and Gonzalez were two of eight CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete Awardees from Tulare County high schools. On Tuesday, eight student-athletes from seven Tulare County high schools were named CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete Awardees. Each year, the Central Section has been able to honor many senior student-athletes with an award and scholarship for their achievements in the classroom, the community, and in athletics. Duran and Gonzalez each received a $500 scholarship. For more information on the awards, visit www.cifcs.org.
Lindsay High's Duran, Gonzalez Scholar-Athletes
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Woodville Strong: Beautification project improves community
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to hold rummage sale
- PPD encourages those to celebrate Cinco de Mayo safely
- PCT to hold workshop with Matt White
- World leader: ZeroNox, Jospong officially launch partnership
- Stewart donates numerous valuable prizes for Vidrio Golf Tournament
- A Force For Youth: 6th graders check out Pathways
- Sierra View issues a heartfelt goodbye to 'Pink Ladies'
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman suspected of murder wanted
- TCSO revises Top 10 Most Wanted List
- Nashville Nick: Slater signs recording contract
- PPD to hold DUI checkpoint on Saturday
- Woman injured in pedestrian traffic collision
- Porterville Police investigation homicide
- Woman accused of stabbing man to death apprehended
- Grand opening for Eagle Mountain Casino set for May 9
- The Cellar Rises Again: Porterville Institution re-opens
- Tule River evacuation order still in effect; city monitoring runoff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.