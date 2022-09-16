The Lindsay High football team hosted the Woodlake Tigers on Friday night at Frank Skadan Stadium and after a hard fought game the Tigers ended up winning 28-16 for the Cardinals.
In the first quarter started the Cardinals and the Tigers tugged back and forth with the ball, neither gaining footing in the first few minutes of the game. The Tigers regained possession and started to make their way down the Lindsay field.
The Tigers nabbed their first touchdown with eight minutes to go in the first quarter. Lindsay responded David Orozco and Thomas Tellez made a solid series of plays and landed the Cardinals at the Tigers 1-yard line. Quarterback Samual Reyes made the run and with a mighty push with his line he'd make the touchdown. Isabella Duran was there for the kick and extra point which was good to tie the score 7-7.
The Cardinals tried to capitalize on a fumbled ball from the Tigers but they had to punt the ball away. Woodlake took a quick timeout and then made a serious play that paid off, earning them their next touchdown and point to take a 14-7 lead.
The Tigers continued to press the Cardinals but players like Nick Masiel, Fernando Martinez, and Jose Cortes had plenty of answers for the Tigers. A big play came from Nathaniel Culberson who had a sack, causing the Tigers quarterback to fumble the ball, which Culberson recovered himself on the Tigers 45 yard line.
Cortes was thrown a beautiful ball by Reyes for a Cardinals first down. The Cardinals wouldn't make it to the Tigers end zone but they didn't give up. After a punt at the 42 yard line, the Cardinals quickly nabbed a fumbled ball from the Tigers, regaining possession quickly. Two incomplete passes and a failed run sent the Cardinals into deciding on a field goal. With only a few dozen yards to go the Cardinals brought in Isabella Duran to kick the ball in and she did it with ease earning the Cardinals an additional three points, bringing them to within 14-10.
The Tigers extended their lead once more with an additional touchdown. The Cardinals biggest playwas coming soon.
After an incomplete pass, Reyes took his time and threw the ball to Austin Schaibie for an impressive 60 yard touchdown. As the Cardinals were down they decided to go for the two point conversion but were unable to rush the ball in.
With only a few minutes to go the Tigers scored once more for the final score 28-16.
The Lindsay Cardinals next take on the Orosi Cardinals next Friday the 23 at 7:15 p.m.