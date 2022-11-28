Although the night after Thanksgiving was a chilly one, a massive crowd gathered at Centennial Park on Friday evening to join in on the 43rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted by Pastor Paulette Blaylock of the Landmark Christian Center.
Before Pastor Blaylock welcomed the audience, the Wesleyan Ringers Bell Choir, from the First United Methodist Church, played a variety of Christmas jingles on an ensemble of bells. The festive ringing filled the air as attendees to the ceremony arrived and found sitting or standing room on the grass.
“Merry Christmas Porterville,” Blaylock said. “We are just so honored to be here tonight with this great crowd…This is such a wonderful line-up. What a program!”
Blaylock asked the crowd to bow their heads in prayer as she began the invocation for the ceremony, before introducing the Porterville Unified School District’s (PUSD) combined elementary and middle school choirs to entertain the audience with the Christmas hymn “Born, Born in Bethlehem.” As the students made their way to the front of the gazebo, parents gathered round in hopes to get the best photo and video opportunity of their children as possible.
As the students wrapped up their singing Blaylock announced that the next song, led by Efrain Martinez, would be a community sing and encouraged the crowd to join in. As the Porterville Community Strings began playing “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the park filled with the harmonious sound of the community singing together.
Once the song came to a close, Pastor Steve Walker of Valley Oak Community Church approached the microphone to read a passage of scripture. Walker blessed the crowd with an inspiring message of preparing for Christmas and the coming of the Lord with supporting passages from the gospels of Isaiah and Luke.
The Porterville Community Strings ushered in the continuance of the program with the playing of a Christmas medley, before Pastor Blaylock welcomed a new Porterville pastor to the podium. Pastor Rob Srisam-ang, who came to Porterville from Canada two months ago to minister at the Henderson Avenue Baptist Church, blessed the crowd with a Christmas message and spoke of Jesus’ birth.
“This night I want to bring you good news of great joy and it’s found in the gospel of Luke,” said Srisam-ang. “We thank you that we can join together as a community and be together to experience the night and to hear the many talented people in our community that sing songs, that play instruments, that dance.”
Following Pastor Srisam-ang, Martinez and the Porterville Community Strings led the audience in another community sing, this time to “Joy to the World.”
“I’ll tell you folks, if the Hallmark channel stopped by here tonight, they would think we were a Hallmark group,” said Blaylock.
Once the sing-a-long was finished, the PUSD elementary and middle school choirs filed back to the front to entertain the crowd with their rendition of the “Chipmunk Christmas Song.”
As the PUSD students joined their parents in the crowd, students from Deenie’s Dance Workshop were invited to perform “Waltz of the Flowers” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” both of which were met with loud rounds of applause.
To usher in the 43rd annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, Martinez and the Porterville Community Strings led a final community sing-along to the Christmas staple “Silent Night.” As the crowd hit the second verse, the huge tree outside of City Hall lit up bright, marking the official beginning of the Christmas spirit for the City of Porterville.