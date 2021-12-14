It was a night to remember for those attending the Zalud House Museum’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tour on Friday because once the doors opened, it was obvious it wasn't an ordinary home and guests were immediately offered a nostalgic glimpse into the past.
Christmas music floated lightly through the room as Cheryl Murdock played the Zalud piano. A tall Christmas tree — fully adorned with original Zalud Family ornaments, including numerous “unlit” tree candles, was surrounded by wrapped packages in vintage giftwrap. The tree in all its vintage glory appeared to be a show-stopper for all those walking into the living room. Two small Christmas trees, and the Biblical Magi — the three wise men — on camels adorned the fireplace mantle, which also had original Zalud Family Christmas cards on display. The fireplace was “lit” a bright orange/red. Stockings hung from the chimney and the dining table was set with the Zalud family’s fine china, complete with green plates and gold-colored goblets, and more original Christmas decorations as a centerpiece.
As one continued towards the kitchen, the scent of gingerbread cookies seemed to drift through the room. A table laden with postcards, photographs, a faux Christmas cake, candles, red glass teacups, and an array of patriotic and holiday dishes was set with a red tablecloth. In the background, another small tree sparkled with lights and vintage ornaments; and a work station with numerous Christmas cookie cutters, rolling pins, flour and spices, and more decorations, was clearly visible.
And that was just the beginning. The staircase was decorated with Christmas garlands and holly, wreaths hung from numerous places, and the upstairs was also decorated with the family Christmas heirlooms.
Dressed in Black-tie attire, Heather Huerta in a long, velvet gown, and her husband, Benny Huerta, in a long-tail tuxedo, let guests wander and explore on their own.
“This gives them an opportunity to take their time and really look at everything,” Heather Huerta said. “But if they have any questions, we are right here, ready to answer or explain anything they might want to know.”
The decorating of the home, Heather Huerta said, took a month to accomplish.
“We started November 1 and worked on it through December 1,” she said. “It’s not completely finished but I finally called it quits for now. Though we have done a few finishing touches here and there. (Almost) everything out is original decorations but we do have plenty of newer things with an ‘old feel material’ — garlands and the tree. Obviously they cut a live tree at Christmas.”
But they couldn't have done it alone, Heather Huerta said, and she praised family and volunteers who helped her.
The Manning family helped with decorating, serving refreshments, and with donation of cookies. In addition, Reagan Manning and Breitlyn Manning Mintor, served as hosts upstairs, with Reagan making the vintage-era dresses they wore at the tour.
In the Carriage House, Tiffany Manning and her friend Lydia Alvizo served hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and cookies to guests after the tour.
“We come every year — every summer and every Christmas,” Tiffany Manning said. “And the last time we came, we said we wanted to volunteer.”
It was odd, they said, after years of being told not to touch things, to be able to touch an item to clean it or move it.
Tiffany Manning praised Heather and Benny Huerta for their years of service.
“They do a lot. They do so much. And Benny, he’s such a handyman,” Tiffany Manning said.
As they talked, those who were among the first to tour the home, were suddenly walking around the gardens and stopping by the Carriage house for hot chocolate or cider and cookies.
“I loved it. It was beautiful,” said Lana Walker of Porterville, who attended with her husband, Sherman, and her granddaughter Sarah Childress and husband Danny Lucio. “I’ve lived here for over 30 years and have come before but this was the very first time to come at Christmas. I can come over and over.”
Sherman Walker agreed, saying he will need to come in the daytime to see it all in better light.
“I loved it. It seems like you can see it several times and each time you catch something new — like re-watching a movie. Each time you see something you didn’t notice or see the first time. It’s amazing what’s in there. I kept wondering if that is how Pearle had it in those days. It’s amazing people can save that much stuff.”
Childress said it was the dishes that caught her eye and she went back through the house for a second look.
“For them to keep all these sets, that’s amazing,” she said. “It’s really pretty.”
Judy Sanchez of Porterville said it was her first time ever, Christmas or not, taking a peek at the home. She and her family wandered through the gardens, admiring the rose garden and the live, brightly-decorated tree in the gardens.
“I’ll have to come back in the spring and see all the flowers,” Sanchez said.
Built in 1891, the Zalud House is one of few museums in the nation furnished entirely with the original owners’ possessions, and Christmas is no exception.
The Christmas Candlelight Tour continues for two more days, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Zalud House Museum is located at 393 N. Hockett St., on the corner of Hockett Street and Morton Avenue.