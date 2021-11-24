City staff work to place the lights and the star on the tree at City Hall on Wednesday just in time for the 42nd annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony that will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, November 26 at Centennial Park. There ceremony will feature musical performances, an inspirational message, caroling and refreshments. Donations will be collected for a canned food drive and for Toys For Tots. And of course the lighting of the tree will be held.
Lift For The Season
