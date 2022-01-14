Every morning even before the sun comes up, Natalie Werlhof, 15, is up and getting ready to start her day. She then dresses and heads out to the ranch where her cattle are, and puts in a couple of hours before heading to school.
“I get up at 5 a.m. every day,” she said. “I go feed my cattle and I clean their stalls. Then I attend school at Monache High School.”
Eight hours later, Werlhof does it all over again. And her days don't end until 10 p.m.
“They're outside at night, so every evening I prepare their feed and bring them in to eat,” Werlhof said.
Werlhof, a member of Monache FFA, returns to the cattle after school to feed them, rinse them, exercise them, and clean their stalls — all in preparation for the 33rd annual Sierra Winter Classic to be held Saturday and Sunday. And she does it all without complaining.
“It's a family deal. Her father showed animals. I showed animals. Now, she does it. It takes two to three hours every day after school,” said her mother Emily Werlhof. “Plus she helps her grandfather out on the cattle ranch on weekends.”
Natalie said she practices showmanship and enjoys spending time with her cows.
“The cows need to get used to it,” she said. “I practice showing two of them almost every day, then the next day, I practice with (the third one). I'm walking them and getting them used to me scratching them and I practice standing them in a 'Stagger Side Profile' with their head up, which is what they need to do in the arena.”
Natalie Werlhof scratched the underchin of Spongebob, her 1 year old market steer, as she talked.
“That's why he (a second steer) is tied like that with his head up. It makes the neck grow muscle and he will automatically hold his head up.”
The second market steer is named Patrick, she said, and the 2 year old Heifer is Teddy.
“I've been in Prairie Center 4-H since I was 9 years old,” Natalie Werlhof said. “I started showing cattle at age 10 and currently have steers for the Porterville and Tulare County Fair where I will be selling them.”
In addition, Werlhof also shows pygmy goats and enjoys barrel racing and Western Pleasure Riding.
“I've been riding horses since I was 5 or 6 years old,” she said.
Werlhof said she must have cared for the animals at least 120 days prior to the fair.
Natalie Werlhof plans on showing two market steers and one market heifer at the Sierra Winter Classic show.
“I have my own cattle herd of 15 cows. I raise Angus Cross cattle,” she said as she showed off her cattle's brand. “I do this because I enjoy spending time with cows and I love learning more about them. I want to produce a quality beef product for the community.”
It's her first year showing with Monache and her beef advisor said she's extremely impressed by her.
“She's my one sole beef member,” said Christie Bennett, MHS Ag Advisor. “This year alone, through the pandemic, she has been super active. She went right into showmanship. For school, this is not mandatory. This is totally on her own. She is up getting ready every morning and is a super hard worker.
“I'm really proud of her. She is also a top fund-raiser and she has joined a speaking team. She's a freshman. I can't wait to see what she does in the upcoming years.”
Her parents, Chris and Emily Werlhof, said they're also proud of her.
“We are very proud of our daughter, Natalie,” Emily Werlhof said. “She is very hard working and is dedicated to her animals.”
The Sierra Winter Classic starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with youth's market steers along with a new category for commercial Heifers.
Sunday's show starts at 8:30 a.m. and includes the Showmanship Showdown in which top showmanship participants from the weekend compete to see who's the top in showmanship. The winner will receive $1,000 provided by Woodlake Growers Supply. Second place finish will receive $500 provided by the Porterville Fair. Additional prizes include buckles, jackets, vests and feed for all the competitors.
Youth and families come from all over the state, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the Sierra Winter Classic had a total of 175 heads of cattle enrolled in the show. There were also 120 exhibitors and 456 entries for the weekend event.
Entries will be accepted through tonight. Those interested in entering can visit https://portervillefair.com/sierra-winter-classic
The event is a project of the Porterville Junior Board, consisting of 4-H and FFA members ages 14-19 and designed to allow Jr. Fair Board members the experience of running a junior livestock show with the help of adult committee members.
The show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Porterville Fairgrounds, 2700 Avenue 128, (Tea Pot Dome) Porterville. It's free and open to the public.