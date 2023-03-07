On Sunday a large group of Tule River tribal elders, tribal council members and community members gathered outside the Porterville Heritage Center for a ceremony to bless Poyomi McDarment's mural that symbolizes the Tule River Yokuts life and culture on their land, which is much of the Central Valley.
The mural is the first large public art project created by Poyomi McDarment, a Tule River Yokuts artist, who works in illustration and has also designed a swimwear line.
McDarment and tribal council members Amanda Sierra, Chairman Neil Peyron and Shine Nieto, had their picture taken in front of the mural which is located on the north westside of Wallace Street and Orange Avenue, before the sacred blessing ceremony by J.R. Manuel. The mural is located on a building adjacent to the St. Anne's Food Pantry across from Santa Fe School and the Heritage Center.
Manuel spoke of her talent and her grandfather, who was a well-known artist, and her whole family. Manuel said, "Her talent will continue on and grow. She stands before you in a humble way.
“It is an honor that we receive today that this young lady will grow in her talent."
Manuel thanked the Fresno Arts Council, the Yokuts Nation, and the Porterville art leaders for making the mural possible.
Carly Tex and Elena Harvey-Collins, who also helped make the mural possible, spoke about working with McDarment and supporting her efforts, finding the wall for the mural and her representation of the Tules and the Yokuts culture. And also their efforts to facilitate projects and work on funding.
Tex spoke about working on art projects in the San Joaquin Valley and murals in public spaces. "It's important to have projects to honor our own culture" and a "mural designed by Poyomi McDarment that speaks about the land and her connections to it." Tex thanked the Fresno Arts Council for funding the project.
Porterville Vice-Mayor and Tule River tribal member Kellie Carrillo, and Peyron, spoke movingly about the mural and work and authenticity, and Peyron said, "We are all proud of you. You are a shining example of what our young people can do."
It was an emotional moment for McDarment and her family, when Peyron spoke further and offered McDarment an opportunity to paint more murals on the reservation.
"It meant a lot to her, and her family," said Tex, who also said McDarment is a private person.
Carrillo thanked everyone for being there, and she thanked McDarment and said, "It's been a lot, just finding the wall. Thank you for her family's support. These ladies put it all together and Poyomi did the art.
“Thank you Chairman Neil Peyron, tribal members, and thank you Donnie Moore (City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services director), Cathy Capone (Tule River Parkway Association president) and community members.
"The mural started as a pencil drawing, but it really resonates with how the land looked. For me it looks like heaven. The Yokuts in the land. This is the traditional land acknowledgement that is subtle. People are very supportive. And the way this has all worked out is unbelievable. A beautiful start to the mural.”
It was meant to be said Tex and colleague Carissa Garcia.
Harvey-Collins, a professor from Fresno City College and Grenuda Art Collective said the mural really fits into a web of relationships, and she said, "We are so happy to support you," speaking to McDarment.
Someone said the mural was beautiful and "life affirming."
There was a marvelous lunch served despite the rain, by McDarment's parents, Toad and Cricket McDarment, who said their daughter has been drawing ever since she could hold a pencil.
"Always drawing in her free time, doodling on her school papers. She always knew she wanted to be an artist," said Toad, "and with the support of her family and the entire tribe she was able to fulfill her dream and attend the Academy Art University in San Francisco."With the mural she tells a story that needs to be heard through her art. And it's important for us to connect with the land and live with it.
“I would recommend that everyone go visit this mural and each person create their own story and better understand the people we need to be. We are extremely proud of Poyomi and look forward to her next mural."
"It makes my heart happy to see Poyomi coming into her own success through her magical artwork, watching her grow up rooted in her culture," said Willie J. Carrillo, founder of the Native Star Foundation, which held the event.