Eight of the active members of Friends of the Porterville Library met with Porterville City Librarian Vikki Cervantes and Porterville library staff on Wednesday at the interim Porterville Library at 50 W. Olive, Suite B. and had a luncheon for "Celebrating National Friends of the Library Week."
After the luncheon the Friends of the Library members received a signed thank you card from Porterville Library staff.
Friends of the Library was established in 1971, and is a non-profit organization of volunteers whose mission is to support the library.
Friends of the Library has maintained a significant presence at the Porterville Library ever since 1971, until the disastrous fire that destroyed the library on February 18, 2020 that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliana Glydon, Mickey Thomas, Frankie Feldman, Irene Speer, Tony Speer, Pat Beck, Bobbie Caulk, and Janice Whitaker are all active Friends of the Library members, as well as being involved in many other community organizations.
The Friends garner all proceeds from their book sales and donations, and all their profits are donated to the library.
They're currently looking for a younger generation of volunteers who can keep Friends of the Library going into the future.
Prior to COVID-19 the friends of the Library four hour sales on Saturday in Porterville at the Spencer House on Hockett, would average $500 plus all the donated time and effort of volunteers. All the proceeds would go to the Porterville City Library.
"We thank the community for all their years of support," said Glydon.
Many of the Friends of the Library members said they are all looking forward to seeing the public again, and interacting with the community.
"They are a great group of Friends to be working with,'' said Cervantes. “And their continued support means a lot to the Porterville Library community."
The organization is now set to move into the former Hoagies building owned by the city. The organization was asked by the city to move from the Spencer House more than two years ago and hasn't had a home since.
At its meeting on Tuesday as part of its consent calendar the Porterville City Council approved an agreement for the organization to temporarily move into the former Hoagies building.