The Porterville Library Facility Planning Committee is now full and ready to begin meeting to discuss plans for the future Porterville library facility. On Tuesday night, the Porterville City Council chose Natasha Efseaff and Carol Brown to round out the committee and fill in the open vacancies.
The Committee, which was established on December 15, is composed of seven individuals; one City Council member, one Library and literacy Commissioner, one Friends of the Library member, the Parks and Leisure Services Director, the City Librarian and two members of the general public. The City published the two vacancies for public members and received three applications in return. Up for consideration for appointment on Tuesday night were the three candidates; Carol Brown, Natasha Efseaff and Felipe Martinez. Brown and Efseaff were present via Zoom for comment during Tuesday’s meeting.
When the discussion began, Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes asked for the present applicants to introduce themselves to the dais.
While Martinez was not present during the meeting, he did submit a comment stating that any of the three candidates would be a suitable match for the committee.
Efseaff introduced herself first. Efseaff currently works as the Technology Media Specialist at Monache High School (MHS), but has been a Porterville Unified School District employee for the last 16 years. She helped to remodel the Granite Hills High School (GHHS) library into a 21st century library and media center. She also helped design two STEAM labs for GHHS, and four 21st century classrooms. She is currently working to remodel the MHS library into a library and media center, and applied for a seat on the Library Facility Planning Committee because she can apply her knowledge and provide 21st century ideas.
Brown retired from Porterville College after working there for 28 years. She worked as an assistant to four different college presidents, and has a true love for the city library. She said that the library has always been dear to her heart as she home schooled her children there sometimes and would take them to check out books on a frequent basis. Now that she is retired, Brown thought it would be nice to volunteer her services back to the community.
When the discussion came back to the Council, Council member Daniel Penaloza said all three applicants looked like solid candidates.
Vice Mayor Martha Flores stated that all three applicants have something to bring to table. Flores said that aside from Martinez being a school board trustee, he has a financial background because of his jobs and that he has been well-involved in the community as well. Flores stated that technology is important when thinking about a future library facility and that is something that must be looked at. She said it was a difficult task to look at two open seats with three fully acceptable candidates and suggested reorganizing the committee to allow for more members on the board.
Council member Kellie Carrillo agreed that all three applicants were totally qualified, which made the decision challenging. Each candidate brought different yet strong assets, and agreed that a reorganization to fit all three candidates on the board would be best.
The suggestion did not resonate with Council member Milt Stowe though. Stowe said that while the decision was a difficult one, he does not agree that all three should be put on the committee and that the Council should stick with the original seven seat committee and make a vote for two of the three applicants.
Flores echoed Stowe’s suggestions and Reyes added that if more seats needed to be added later, the Council can discuss adding more at that time.
When it came time to vote, the McKracken method for voting was chosen, and Administrative Services Director Patrice Hildreth, immediately sent out the surveys to collect Council votes on their chosen two candidates instantaneously.
The votes came in from the survey within minutes, and the counts showed Brown had three votes, Martinez had three votes and Efseaff had four votes. Because there was a tie for the second vacancy, the dais called for a second vote between Martinez and Brown via an open poll. Martinez received favorable votes from Penaloza and Flores, while Brown received the three remaining votes from the dais.
Efseaff and Brown were appointed to the committee with a vote of 5-0.