LINDSAY — Admiring families watched with pride as graduating learners in white and red caps and gowns walked with excitement and trepidation into Frank Skaden Stadium after their learning facilitators in traditional robes on Friday.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, Manuel Cobarruvias, 2022 class counselor, welcomed the families, friends and loved ones of the 2022 Lindsay High School graduating class.
He also welcomed special guests LUSD Board of Trustees and administrators.
Cobarruvias also repeated his remarks in Spanish.
Cobarruvias then led everyone in a moment of silence to remember the loss of one of the classmates, Andrew Abarca.
The counselor went onto the graduating learners to take a moment and reflect how the past four years were difficult emotionally and academically, and they should feel proud about themselves, but also need to remember the learning facilitators, school staff, friends and loved ones who helped them achieve their goals and guide them with support, love, encouragement and sometimes, tough love.
“We are all very proud of you, and wish you many more proud moments in your future,” said Cobarruvias with emotion. “Let this be one of many celebrations that you accomplish in your life.”
To the great surprise and delight of everyone, the talented Lindsay High School Senior Honors Guitar group played a fantastic rendition of “Flor Hermosa,” which both graduates and the audience loved and cheered enthusiastically.
The talented musicians performed with great style, and everyone greatly enjoyed the entertainment, especially after remembering the sad times.
Connor Dunbar gave the “Spirit of LHS Cardinals” speech with enthusiasm, wearing great high top red shoes.
Dunbar thanked his parents, close friends, learning facilitators and coaches, and said, “Class of 2022, we're here and we made it. From freshman to graduation, we’ve been Cardinals for 1390 days.”
He spoke about the incredibly “long two-week spring break starting in March 2020,” the pandemic “hurdle” halfway through their high school career.
He said they restored, rebuilt, and redefined their high school experience and what it meant to be a Cardinal, facing life's adversities head-on, and coming out a better, stronger, wiser person than before.
“Life is a reality to experience, a mystery, and a world full of opportunities, challenges, and a joy to experience,” said Dunbar. “Remember your Cardinal classmates, who are beside you in spirit, experiencing their new lives.
“Once a Cardinal, Always a Cardinal!”
Assistant Principal Maureen Stevens recognized many dual enrollment graduating seniors, many who had completed from 2 to 10 or more courses, and asked for applause for the graduates who had “gone above and beyond.”
Araceli Hernandez-Lopez presented the Distinguished Scholar speech in English and Spanish, speaking about the help she received, and the class making it to graduation. “All of our hard work and dedication did not go to waste. A high school diploma is a wonderful tool in this world, one that opens many doors of opportunity for anyone,” she said.
She told the graduates to let the future take them somewhere after graduation, and opportunity was waiting for them.
Honorary Learning Facilitator Erick Gonzalez spoke passionately, telling the 2022 class to be proud of their accomplishments for LHS, and the Lindsay community.
He suggested learners think about gratitude, and practice it daily.
He spoke about the graduates' parents, saying they have been waiting anxiously to celebrate their children’s successes. “Be proud of your parents' hard labor even if they are not here, and thank them for what they have done for you. Celebrate with your families and give them joy, and gratitude. Cherish the time with them. Your success is also their success.”
Gonzalez explained he never recognized his support team in school, only until much later did he realize his successes were due to their support.
“Thank all the LFs who have inspired, supported and guided you. The whole community was behind your success, so thank everyone who made this day possible.”
Assistant Principal Ken Spencer presented the distinguished scholars and California Scholarships Federation awards to 22 graduates.
Valedictorian Brenda Mendoza-Rodriguez gave her speech in English and Spanish using the Monarchs of Michoacán as a metaphor about new emerging learners transitioning from school to life. She also thanked her parents and Gonzalez.
Mendoza-Rodriguez spoke of beginning high school with doubts, dreams, and goals. And now the class of 2022 is ready to spread their wings after four years, into new adventures and challenges. “We are just like butterflies,” she said.
The monarch butterfly migrates north from Michoacan Mexico, without ever forgetting its place of origin.
“We are about to take flight and migrate into our futures,” Mendoza-Rodriguez said. “I want you all to be just like the monarch butterflies. Never forget your roots, and always return to your place of origin. The city of Lindsay is our place of origin, so we must return after our migratory journey to inspire the next generation of migratory butterflies.”
Maria Rangel Ceballos gave the Salutatorian speech in Spanish.
“My heartfelt congratulations to all of you on completing another important milestone in your learning journey,” said LHS Principal Cindy Alonzo
“I encourage you to progress into college or the workforce. Continue to learn, grow, adapt and be resilient. The world is evolving at a faster pace than ever before, and your commitment to lifelong learning has led to your success.
“You will forever be a part of a rich tradition of being a Cardinal. Now it’s time to spread your wings and fly.”
Alonzo presented diplomas to the graduates along with the LUSD Superintendent Tom Rooney and trustees.
After the singing of the Alma Mater, graduates moved their tassels from the right to the left.