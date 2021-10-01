When Obdulia Alvarado looked out her window on Wednesday, she cried with what she saw — love from the community. Then on Thursday someone had dropped off bottled water, cleaning supplies, toiletry items and more.
“I got very sentimental. Friends were dropping off things,” she said. “I just had to reach out and share my story to say thank you — for the kind thoughts, the prayers, everything.”
Alvarado is the household head of eight family members — and every single one of them, including herself, ages 1 through 64, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I'm so exhausted, trying to take care of everyone,” she said. “But we all wear our masks, use gloves when necessary, and we use sanitizer because one of my daughters is so ill. Over the past two years, we have spent more time in the hospital than at home. And I have a handicapped child.”
But it all got worse on September 20 when her son-in-law came home sick from work, she said. The following day, he tested positive for COVID.
“I thought I wouldn’t get it because I had my shots. But I did.” Alvarado said. “There’s nine in my household, from a 1 year old to age 64, and we are all positive.”
Word of the family having COVID got out after Alvarado's daughter posted it on social media.
“I told her to never post anything like that. Now, what can I do, but thank family and friends and the community for keeping us in prayers. I'm so touched,” Alvarado said.
Alvarado's voice broke as she talked about the calls of concern from the community and of students who have sent letters, crayons and cards to encourage the children. Other friends and co-workers have dropped off thermometers and oxygen meters.
“There's so much love. I want to acknowledge so many people,” she said.
September is usually a beautiful month, she said, since several of her family members were celebrating birthdays. Through the month, different individuals in her family turned 1, 6, and 40. In early September, they also attended a nephew's wedding in Santa Cruz; and a week later, an aunt and uncle visiting from Mexico were leaving and Alvarado's brother held a goodbye party with a few family members.
“This month – all these blessings. Then on September 20, it all became a nightmare,” Alvarado said.
Alvarado said she promptly told the Burton School District Superintendent of the situation, and removed herself from attending board meetings in person.
A retired teacher and community advocate, Alvarado said she wanted to share her story as a community member, mother, grandmother, and board member of the Burton School Board, to say thank you for all that has been done for her family, and to advocate for the vaccine.
“I’m so touched. There’s been an abundance of people – some I don’t know – and yet they are bringing things to me, to us,” Alvarado said.
On Tuesday, a van pulled up with bags and bags of food and gatorade, Alvarado said. She asked the young man “Where is this coming from?” and he answered “Save Mart.” But who sent it, she asked. He replied he didn't know.
“I sat and cried. I said to myself, 'I am so blessed. I don't even know who sent this – yogurt, Campbell soup, crackers, orange juice, Spam,” Alvarado said. “My ties to the Burton School Board, farm workers and ties to the community have made a difference in my life.”
Alvarado said she believes she was exposed on Monday, September 20 when her son-in-law came home saying he had been exposed at work. He tested positive the following day. That same evening, her daughter who lives with her and works at the casino also came home feeling ill. On September 23, she tested positive for COVID.
“The following day all the rest of us went to get tested and we just found out yesterday (Tuesday) we were all positive. The 1-year-old, positive; the 6-year-old, positive; the 11-year-old, positive; the 14-year-old, positive. I also have a disabled grandchild and my daughter, his mother, who is in poor health with underlying illnesses, were tested by a nurse who came to the home — and he tested positive too.”
“I had no symptoms whatsoever,” Alvarado said. “I am also the only one in the family who is vaccinated.”
Alvarado said she believes she's faring well through it all because of her vaccination.
“I finally got a slight cough and I'm just exhausted,” she said. “But that's it. For everyone else, it fluctuates.”
The grandchildren have had “cold symptoms” — cough and mucous. The middle school child has had a cold for a week and has had headaches.
One daughter who's on oxygen required they call an ambulance when she had difficulty breathing. But after arriving and checking her out, she wasn't a candidate for transporting, Alvarado said.
“Her oxygen was 92 or 94 while they were there. If they had been below 90, then (they) would take her. Her sugar levels were 290. Her oxygen was OK and she was not pale,” Alvarado said.
The family then turned to a niece — a family scientist — who gave them a list of things to do, including taking Zinc and vitamins C and D, drinking lots of water and she offered sleeping positions.
“I don't know,” Alvarado said. “I don't know how I'm doing it.”
She looked at her window, one placed two years ago, she said, by her artist daughter and said she always feels inspired when she reads it: “Let there be light.”
“We as a community need to come out of the darkness. We need there to be light. First, prayer, then educate ourselves about COVID and not be afraid of it. And third, vaccinate,” she said.“And take the vaccine. I advocate so strongly but my children choose not to do it. That's their generation. But I respect their decision.”
But things such as their story can happen to anyone, she said, and for her, they're all happening under one roof.
“I'm just blessed. I'm here to represent the child. I advocate for the child and their families,” Alvarado said. “I'm very humbled. I hope I have helped to make a difference in other people's lives and I will continue to do so to my last breath.”