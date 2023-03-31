The legacy of Cesar Chavez continues world-wide to this day according to guest speakers at the Cultural and Historical Awareness, CHAP, program at Porterville College on Thursday to recognize Cesar Chavez Day, which is today, Chavez's birthday.
Jim Entz, Professor of Art and Director of CHAP welcomed hundreds of people who attended the outdoor celebration in honor of Chavez in the quad in front of the library. "Today CHAP with EOPS brings to you a celebration of Cesar Chavez,,” said Entz, who added and CHAP program was first organized in 2002.
He thanked Frank Ramirez, Director of EOPS at PC, Maria Roman, and guest speakers Roberto de la Rosa and Dr. Oliver Rosales, and invited everyone to have tacos, rice, and beans.
Roman introduced de la Rosa, saying he's a VIP in Porterville, a lawyer for OLA Raza, as well as a PC Alumni.
"I am very proud to be a PC graduate," said de la Rosa, "and I want to thank the faculty and the Cesar Chavez family and Foundation for being here."
He spoke about the legacy of Chavez, and said, "I'm a migrant worker, a Latino, a Chicano, and I believe in pacifism.”
"Show me the suffering of the most miserable, so that I will know my people's plight," he quoted Chavez.
de la Rosa spoke about the plight of the migrant farm workers whom Chavez made it his life's goal to help. de la Rosa said, "Imagine Chavez as a labor and civil rights leader and activist. The results of what he did is with us today. He is here in the spirit of the movement."
de la Rosa said Chavez as a civil rights leader, pacifist, and activist is on the level with the world's greatest leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and Nelson Mandela. The dimension and nature of social change and social justice are his worldwide legacy, de la Rosa said.
There are now laws that protect people in marginalized communities because of the Chavez labor movement which brought national attention to the inequities, de la Rosa said. Chavez encouraged people to graduate high school and junior college, he said.
EOPS, and ELOP helped people, as well as MECHA, de la Rosa said. People who had degrees and education were encouraged to come back and help their communities and the movement, he said.
The legacy of the successful Delano grape strike in the 1960s moved from the Mexican border all through California, de la Rosa said. Chavez is relevant, de la Rosa said because "most people can't relate to being exploited."
Chavez, "not only liberated farm workers from exploitation, he liberated our minds," de la Rosa said. Before Chavez, Hispanics were not organized, he said. "Amid the grape strike/boycott the NFWA merged with Larry Itliong's AWOC to form the UFW in 1967,” he said.
"Always look at the double bottom line. Can I do it, can I do good for others," said de la Rosa, "the Si se puede, attitude."
Professor of History and former Faculty Coordinator of the Social Justice Institute at Bakersfield College, Rosales said he was thrilled to be at Porterville College and ecstatic to recognize Cesar Chavez Day.
"He was a visionary and dedicated his life to the care and help for migrant farmworkers," said Rosales, who said much of the history of labor and injustice in this country has been recently focused on the story that's mainly in the south, but in California the farmworker movement is the heart and soul and it inspired reforms throughout the Western United States.
Rosales spoke about labor struggles and the lack of labor laws in the United States, which made farm worker organizing difficult. Cesar Chavez worked for the Community Service Organization and helped laborers register to vote. He became CSO's national director based in Los Angeles, and traveled from community to community in the Central Valley and other areas.
In 1962 Chavez left his omfortable job, and the Filipino farm workers and the Mexicans joined in the grape strike and formed the United Farm Workers in solidarity, Rosales said.
And college students from across the country, from Harvard, Yale, UC Berkeley, and even the Black Panthers joined in the peaceful protests, he said.
The non-violent protests raised people's conscienceness, Rosales said. And Cathotic, Muslim, and Jewish church organizers got involved in the movement, he said.
Rosales said, "I could go on and on talking about the history involved in the labor movements across the country."