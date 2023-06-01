Jamison Stadium was full to the brim with proud parents, friends and family of the Monache High School Class of 2023 as they held their graduation ceremony on Wednesday evening. The ceremony was so large tickets were being accepted at both of the stadium’s entrance gates and cars were parked all the way out to Plano Avenue.
Promptly at 7:30 p.m., the MHS Band began to play ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ and the massive graduating class began walking separate sides of the Jamison Stadium track to their seats at the center of the field.
As the graduates passed the bleachers, families could be heard shouting, cheering, and blowing air horns for their respective students. Medals hanging around students’ necks, reflecting their achievements throughout high school, could be heard jangling. Some students donned extravagant sashes and sparkling graduation caps.
Once the graduates found their seats, the MHS Choir graced the crowd by singing the National Anthem. The Porterville Military Academy Cadet Corps marched to their position before the Class of 2023 and presented the colors.
As the cadets left the field, MHS Principal Eric Barba began his welcome speech by introducing special guests, Porterville Unified School District board members Tom Velasquez, Rudy Ruiz, Felipe Martinez, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Dr. Martha Stuemky and Superintendent Dr. Nate Nelson. He then turned his attention to the students and addressed the Class of 2023.
“Let me express my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you,” said Barba. “Graduation is a milestone in marking the culmination of years of dedication, hard work and perseverance… As I stand here before you, I am filled with a sense of awe and admiration. The Class of 2023 has left an incredible mark on Monache High School and your contributions will be remembered for years to come.”
Senior Class President Kayla Jackson was invited to the microphone to give her own welcome speech. Jackson congratulated her fellow classmates, thanked the MHS staff who helped her through her high school journey and acknowledged the friends she made along the way.
“We used to make slime, play with toys, and play outside until the street lights came on, but now we’re driving cars, getting jobs and moving on,” said Jackson. “12 years of amazing moments that will turn into remember whens. 12 years of moments that have shaped us to be who we are. Time really does fly.”
Jackson's speech was translated by Janessa Alba before Barba returned to the podium to present the valedictorians. Seven separate students were announced as having qualified for the valedictorian honor and all seven faced their class to deliver an address.
As the address commenced, each of the valedictorians spoke, offering advice to their class, encouraging them for their individual futures, and thanking those who have supported them through their lives.
The seven Valedictorians are Khaldoon Sarwar, Alan Aroush, Adrian Perez, Audrey Scheer, Alexis Ramboying, Samantha Sanchez, and Matthew Barba.
As the valedictorians returned to their seats, the MHS Marauder band readied themselves to play American Flourish by Robert W. Smith and several graduates left their seats to join their fellow bandmates for a final time. Once the band wrapped up their tune, the seniors made their way back to their seats but not before giving out hugs to the band members they will leave behind.
ASB President Morgan Hunter was introduced to the audience and made a farewell speech to her fellow graduates, which was translated by Brianna Sanchez.
As Barba applauded the farewell speech, he explained 36 students were to be recognized for their achievements as being CSF Seal Bearers and completing high school with a 4.0 or higher GPA. He asked each of the 36 students to stand as the crowd cheered.
Barba then recognized one student who donned a red graduation cap. In addition to graduating from MHS with her diploma, Gabriella Schimer also graduated with an Associate's Degree from Porterville College.
As the applause for Schimer faded, Barbe readied himself for the moment everyone in attendance was waiting for. He asked the MHS Class of 2023 to stand as he presented them for graduation.
As the students stood to walk to the front and accept their diploma’s. Barba encouraged the crowd to shout and cheer when they heard their students' names being called to receive their diploma.
After each student had their chance to shake hands with the board members, receive their diploma and pose for a photo, they were asked to turn their tassels. With the stadium shaking with applause the MHS Class of 2023 was released to celebrate with their friends and families.