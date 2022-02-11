TULARE — The final day of the 2022 World Ag Expo appeared to be busy, evident by the nine constantly-packed “people mover” tram trains moving through the grounds.
Once again, visitors visited exhibits for an array of reasons, whether to obtain information on new equipment or concepts, conduct business, entertainment, and to plan, dream or learn of what the future holds for the agriculture business.
“We’ve been watching online and wanted to come and see for ourselves,” said Dan Waterhouse of Wasco after watching an autonomous robotic demonstration. “Sadly — this type of autonomous technique is the way of the future. We need to find ways to reduce hand labor.”
Waterhouse, a pistachios and almonds farmer, referred to the InsightTrac Rover, one of the World Ag Expo’s Top 10 New Product Winner.
The IT Rover, a ground robot that travels down orchard rows targeting dead nuts, known as Mummy nuts, uses pellets to shoot them down, thus reducing the pest population while collecting data and providing further insight into the crop’s performance.
When the nuts are shaken from the tree, a few remain on the tree, said Casey McKellar, production developer engineer.
If those are not removed, the remaining nuts start spoiling and attract Navel orange worms.
“They will lay eggs and go through three or four cycles,” McKellar said. “By the end of summer, there will be lots of moths, decreased yields, and an increase in (nut) rejections.”
Currently, the remaining nuts can be removed with a second shaking, which can damage the tree, or by seasonal workers.
“They use 20-foot poles to hit them down,” McKellar said. “It’s expensive. It’s unreliable and it is hard on the body. Labor is rare to come by — and expensive.”
That's where the almost 3,000 pound IT Rover comes in — using its two robotic turrets and an Artificial Intelligence Vision System and GPS to move though the orchards, precisely targeting and firing pellets at the dead nuts, knocking down 3,600 mummies per hour, without damaging the tree. It can work through rain, sun and fog, and the pellets are biodegradable pellets.
“This was truly designed from the ground up by engineers. It is fully autonomous and only needs (human interaction) every three days,” McKellar said. “It works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And it gets an approximate 95 percent of the mummies. It can do eight acres a day. We are working on making it faster and by next year we expect to see 15 acres a day.”
Fewer mummies means higher profits and a healthier farm, the company states, along with an average net profit increase estimated at $100 to $300 per acre.
“We’re just starting this summer and are ready to deliver (the robot) before the next Winter Sanitation Season,” McKellar said. “We’ve had great feedback. Everyone thinks it is really cool. They say they’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a creative solution and a huge problem solver to the labor problem. We’ll see them (everywhere) in the next five to ten years.”
The IT Rover wasn't the only new robot listed as a WAE Top-10 New Product Winner.
The Mini GUSS by GUSS Automation LLC, is an autonomous tree sprayer.
“It’s the same concept as our large model but for tighter rows,” said Ben Villines, grower success manager. “We first built (the large ones) in 2017. The first 10 were for our own use. Then in 2018 we came to the (WAE) and there was so much demand. We started selling them in 2019. We currently have some in Australia, Florida and California. The minis will be going to Oregon and Washington.”
Numerous people watched as a larger GUSS traveled through an orchard, honking it’s horn each time it came to the end of a row.
The product is a solution to labor challenges, he said, as one employee can operate up to eight GUSS sprayers at a time from a single laptop.
Autonomous robots didn't stop there. On the north side of the grounds, a New Smart Autonomous Robot by Naio Technologies dedicated to large-scale vegetable crops was also a WAE Top-10 New Product Winner.
“All of our machines are 100 percent electric and autonomous with their own focal point,” said Hunter Torres, regional manager for weeding as a service operation.
The company started 10 years ago, said CEO Ingrid Sarlandie of France.
“We have the same software on all of them and have a large range of robots, from small to big — 280 different ones,” Sarlandie said. “The new one has multiple tasks and does weeding around crops. They can also add a plantar or seeder to it. And it collects data.”
Most of the robots are in Europe, she said, but 20 of them are in America.
Sarlandie said they also offer service to growers.
“They can call us and we come with an operator and the machines,” she said. “It’s a game changer for growers.”
And while some visitors marveled at the autonomous machinery and tractors, some of which had driver and non-driver options, hundreds of visitors flocked to an old-fashion, in-person “store” for products and services — the Barnes Welding Supply exhibit.
“We try to make it like a carnival with lots of active things going on,” said owner Mike Barnes. “We have a lot (of things) that helps in agriculture, plus we rebuild, fabricate and make whatever people need faster.”
For the event, Barnes said he pulled 40-50 employees from his stores and also invited 30 factory representatives to their WAE “store” where literally hundreds of individuals shopped, tried out the latest in drills and other power tools and hand tools and watched some grinding and cutting action.
“It’s so busy here,” Barnes said. “We can’t even get out to see anything happening on the rest of the grounds.”
The 55th World Ag Expo, the largest farm show in the world, started Tuesday morning and ran through 4 p.m. Thursday.