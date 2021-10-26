After winning league titles, the Monache and Summit Collegiate High School volleyball teams are ready to open in the Central Section playoffs tonight. PHS will also open in the playoffs tonight. All playoff matches are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Monache clinched the East Yosemite League title last week by beating PHS in four games, finishing 9-1 in the EYL. Monache finished the season at 24-7.
The Marauders are the No. 8 seed in Division II and will host No. 9 seed Mammoth today. With a win, Monache would advance to a quarterfinal match likely at No. 1 seed Stockdale on Thursday.
The Summit volleyball team clinched the first league title in school history last week when it swept Alpaugh 25-4, 25-10, 25-11. The Beares finished the season at 17-6 and were 7-2 in the East Sierra League.
Summit also reached the playoffs for the first time ever and is the No. 10 seed in Division V. Summit will travel to face No. 7 Wasco today. With a win, Summit would advance to a quarterfinal match on Thursday likely at No. 2 Rosamond.
Members of the Summit volleyball team are Alexis Gonzalez, Jocelyn Ramos, Genesis Torres, Stephanie Martinez, Kimberly Menjivar, Viktoria Monjaras, Ayanna Monjaras, Ruby Uribe, Thalia Vazquez, Quiana Gibbs, Tatiana Gibbs and Stephanie Hernandez.
Porterville is the No. 9 seed in Division IV and will play at No. 8 seed Garces today. With a win, PHS would advance to a quarterfinal match on Thursday likely at No.1 seed Caruthers.