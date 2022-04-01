When the fathers of Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones arrived on location to Leadership Porterville’s Drive-Thru fundraiser in memory of their sons, the Leadership Porterville class felt honored by their presence.
By the end of the event, the class better understood why Figueroa Jones were so devoted to their community. On Saturday, Mr. Figueroa and Mr. Jones helped to pass out meals in the fundraiser’s efforts to send them and their family members back east for the annual Fallen Firefighters National Memorial event held in Emittsburg, Md.
They were able to attend last year's event. Car after car, they personally met individuals who in total picked up close to 300 meals. The event raised thousands of dollars for the cause.
Each year, Leadership Porterville students agree on a team project to collaborate on. The Class of 2022 chose to help the families of Figueroa and Jones, who lost their lives in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Each Leadership Porterville cohort member sold tickets and received donations from community leaders, organizations and businesses. The 2022 Leadership Cohort team is
Derek Mathews: Porterville Fire Department (Fire Engineer) (City Government); Tara Warren: Porterville Unified School District (Director of AmeriCorps Program) (Education); Alida Verduzco Silva: Sierra View Medical Center (Marketing & Community Relations Manager) (Health Care); Michael Warden: Eagle Mountain Casino (Retail Manager) (Private Industry).
Martin Medina: Burton School District (Principal at Summit Collegiate High School) (Education); Yuriko Velarde: City of Porterville (Administrative Analyst I - Administrative Services Department) (City Government); Jasmin Quiñones, M.A.: Porterville College (Student Life and Leadership Program Manager) (Education); and Refugio Rodriguez: Porterville College (Program Director, Dual Enrollment / CTE) (Education).
Proceeds from the event will be deposited into the Leadership Porterville account as a placeholder until the class can present the funds to the families.
The Leadership class reached out to the Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) Pathways program and the Burton School District Academies to receive help in the meal preparation and barbecuing of the chicken dinner as well as capturing the event through video and photography. Additional footage of the event is currently being prepared by high school students with Leadership Porterville guidance.
Food not picked up at the event was donated to night shift staff at Sierra View Medical Center.
The Leadership Porterville class thanks the following individuals and organizations for their kind support of our community’s fallen heroes:
Leadership Porterville: LP Board (Special thanks to LP Board Member Porterville City Manager John Lollis for event support leading up to and during the event) and LP Facilitator Virginia Gurrola; Community Members: All who purchased tickets; Use of facilities at Summit Collegiate High School (Principal Martin Medina and Burton School District Director of Communication and Community Engagement Irene Ortega); Donations and Contributions (Time, Food, Supplies and Monetary).
SaveMart;Grocery Outlet;Landing 13;Martha Stuemky;Debbie Estrada;Sunny Basra;Virginia Gurrola;Martha A. Flores;John Atwood;Felisa Hannah;Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) Pathways Students;Burton School District (BSD) Summit Collegiate High School Academies Students.
To learn more about the background behind the fundraiser benefiting the families of Jones and Figueroa, visit https://sites.google.com/view/firefighterfundraiser/home. For more information about Leadership Porterville and how to participate in an upcoming class, contact Leadership Porterville, LeadershipPorterville93257@gmail.com.
Leadership Porterville is a non-profit organization and also provides local volunteering opportunities. Leadership Porterville assists the further development of community leaders. For more than 25 years, Leadership Porterville has developed leaders in the Porterville area.
To learn more, visit https://www.leadershipporterville.org/.