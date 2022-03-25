The Leadership Porterville Class of 2022 will honor the Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones during a drive-thru fundraising dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Summit Collegiate High School.
Meal tickets are $10 and still available for sale. A limited number of meals will still be available the day of the event. To purchase ahead of the event, email LeadershipPorterville2022@gmail.comor call/text 559-544-4892. Information on the event is also available by visiting https://sites.google.com/view/firefighterfundraiser/home The dinner includes chicken, rice pilaf and a dinner roll.
In 2021, family members of Jones and Figueroa were able to attend the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial ceremony at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md. The fundraiser is being held to fund the travel expenses for the families of Jones and Figueroa to return the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
Jones and Figueroa were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
The families and firefighters who attended the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in 2021 were greatly impacted by the experience and Leadership Porterville is raising funds to help support families in attending the event in Maryland in the future. Funds raised not used for travel expenses will be donated to the families of Jones and Figueroa.
“This fundraiser event will help fund travel opportunities for families of our fallen firefighters to behold a memorial service in the East Coast where fallen firefighters are honored from all areas of the country,” said Leadership Porterville team member Derek Mathews. “It was eye-opening to visit in 2021 and anything my leadership cohort can do to help families also witness the appreciation and support system our country has built for them to help support them through hardship and loss is something my leadership cohort and I are proud of.” Mathews is a Porterville Fire Engineer and is joined by seven other cohort members from a variety of industries including city management, health care and education in the effort.
The fundraising event is helping LP team members gain leadership skills and is an opportunity to provide service learning opportunities to local students from Porterville’s College’s WeComm student club, Summit High School’s Academies and Porterville Unified School District’s Pathways students.
Leadership Porterville is a program designed to develop community leaders. For more than 25 years Leadership Porterville has developed numerous leaders throughout the Porterville area.