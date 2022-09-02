Family, friends, Tulare County and local dignitaries gathered at Don Vino's Italian Restaurant on Thursday for the Leadership Porterville Class of 2023 reception.
LP Board President Irene Ortega welcomed the large audience and John Lollis, LP Board Officer, and Porterville City Manager welcomed several community leaders and LP sponsors, including Porterville Mayor Martha Flores, Council membvers Milt Stowe, Lawana Tate, Eagle Mountain Casino General Mananger Matthew Mingrone, and members of the Tule River Tribe.
LP Board Mingrone next introduced the LP Board members, including Ortega and Debbie Estrada from the Burton School District, Lollis,, Sunny Basra, from Basra Enterprises, Porterville Unified School District's Martha Stuemky, Sierra View Medical Center's Tracy Canales, Dr. Claudia Habib, Porterville College President, and LP facilitator Virginia Gurrola.
Dr. Habib introduced the challenge speaker, Stowe, saying Stowe is dedicated and devoted to the Porterville Community, and has a strong faith in God, quoting Matthew 7:12 from the New testament "Do unto others what you would do unto you." She added he's a well respected community leader.
Stowe spoke about his experiences coaching baseball and other sports, saying it takes time and experience to coach, helping young people to build their confidence playing sports.
He spoke of using strategy and organization in coaching, in business, and how to resolve conflicts, by preventing conflicts in the first place. He said thinking outside the box in leadership is essential. And leaders hold people responsible for their actions. Stowe spoke about micromanaging, and he said it's important leaders stay calm under pressure, and that it can be difficult. He used a baseball game analogy to highlight his point.
He said it's important to keep everything under control, but it's also important to know your weaknesses, and to understand your limitations, and that can make you more effective in your role.
He also said you must show you care about your employees, ask about their families. And to not be afraid to have people smarter than you work with you, surround yourself with good people.
Stowe spoke of people who he worked with, who he greatly respected and learned from. But one thing Stowe said, the other person he relies on, and nothing is ever too big for him, is God. He said, "Ask for his help, and he'll be there."
Members of the Leadership Porterville Class of 2023 are:
MARIA BATTISTI
Battisti spoke about being honored to participate in the LP while being VP of Finance and Administrative Services at PC. She said she loves the community of Porterville, and spoke about her journey beginning when she served in the U.S. Air Force. As a veteran, she worked in the community and volunteered in local charities. She said she wants to make a positive impact and her great joy in the service was feeling a part of something bigger than herself. She said she's called to serve Porterville, PC, and is excited to immerse herself in the community. She thanked her husband Dion and two boys, Desi and Ronen.
LETICIA BRADLY
Leticia Bradley is the Expanded Learning Opportunities Manager for PUSD, and her job is to support the community and provide enrichment and a safe environment for students before and after school. She will be fostering and developing a school to community connection, and said she's looking forward to gaining insights working with LP, community members and organizations. She thanked family and Stuemky for their support.
DUANE CORNETT
Duane Cornett thanked Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for sponsoring him. He has worked in the sheriff's department for 28 years and has been a captain since 1999. He thanked his wife Jenny, their five children and spoke about his family and looking forward to spending time with the three grandchildren, saying, "I really enjoy being a grandfather."
Cornett wants to leave the TCSO department in a better position than when he entered it, he said. He said the department is changing because it's a different world. He is retiring in 19 months, and said he's dedicated to Porterville and the surrounding areas. "I love being in the Valley," he said, "and I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my life after law enforcement.”
SHY-LA FRANCO
Franco has been the Chairwoman of the Tule River Youth Council for the past six years. Her parents Aaron and Brook Franco were at the reception along with Charles Farmer, Human Resources Director, Eagle Mountain Casino, who sponsored her. Mingrone suggested she join LP "to help her grow as a leader."
She said, "I feel being part of Leadership Porterville will improve my community relations outside the Reservation. I hope to enhance my leadership skills and begin networking to build relationships with delegates of Tulare County.”
ROSA GUERRERO
Guerrero, Principal of Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, spoke about opening the school as an International Baccalaureate World School in 2018. She's been in education for 25 years, and taught 1st grade through high school. She moved to Porterville 22 years ago and married her high school sweetheart, Matias Guerrero, and they have three children.
She said she wants to grow and be more involved with the community, and is proud to represent the Burton School District, is excited to join LP and wants to create a connection between the community and the school.
JARED HARNESS
Jared Harness was sponsored by Sierra View, and spoke about his wife, Lexy, who inspires him to be a better husband, father and better person in general. He spoke about family, being raised in Porterville, and studying business administration at Purdue Global University.
He has worked at Sierra View for 18 years in many different positions, from switchboard to the ER, and now he's in Compliance. He said he wants to grow as a leader in LP, and learn to be a more impactful leader throughout the community, and make a difference.
GRISELDA HURTADO
Hurtado was unable to attend, but she works for the City of Porterville as a Human Resources Aide. She has said she wants to learn from community leaders about the different organizations LP works with and give back to the community.
RYAN LEASURE
Ryan Leasure spoke with confidence and said there were so many people who had inspired him. He's a business resource specialist with the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board, and said he chose LP to get better acquainted with the community. He was sponsored by the Workforce Investment Board.
JONATHAN MIRANDA
Miranda spoke at length about his family, and his wife Mee Miranda, and their dogs and cat, and moving from Sacramento to the Central Valley. He's the Director of Enrollment Services at PC, and started as a Federal Work Study student. Higher Education provided him with opportunities and he will strive to serve those to students at PC, he said, adding he's dedicated to serving the college community.
LP means service to him, and he believes LP is a program that will build strong partnerships and to tap an invaluable resource, he said.
BRUCE SOKOLOFF
Sokoloff was sponsored by the city and is an investigations Lieutenant for the Porterville Police Department. He's been in and around the city his whole life and said wants to help lead the community into the future. He said he wants to improve leadership skills, networking, and building lasting working relationships. He said he wants to positively impact the community through community service. He says it's humbling to participate in LP 2023.
MISTIE WEBB
Webb is a marketing clerk at Eagle Mountain Casino, and she's lived in Porterville since 1996, and has four children. She graduated with honors from PC with an associates in Administration, and a certificate in Criminal Justice. She's active in her church, and enjoys working in community organizations helping others.
She said she hopes LP will help her become a better public speaker, as well as advance her goals in community involvement and networking.