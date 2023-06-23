Porterville Police Department Officers and employees as well as community members participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting the Northern California Special Olympics on Thursday morning in Porterville.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an annual event held to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics. “The PPD is very supportive of the organizations in our community,” said PPD Community Service Officer Vivian McKune.
From the Porterville community Karen Aispuro ran in the race, and she said, "I think it's awesome the Porterville Police Department comes out in the community to support the Special Olympics.”
Daniel Gonzalez, who's from the Visalia Police Department and is the County Coordinator for the Special Olympics said they're extremely thankful to the Porterville community for their support this year,
"This is a record breaking year for the Special Olympics in Tulare County. All together there are 11 Law Enforcement agencies who have participated in the Torch Run and they generated over $10,000 in donations benefiting special needs athletes from the Central Valley.”
The 2.5 mile area run went from the Porterville Police Station on D Street to Morton, up Plano to Olive Avenue and back to Main Street with the finish line at Centennial Park where pictures were taken and the torch was driven to Lindsay where it was handed off to the next runner who was Lindsay Police Sergeant Chris Dempsie.
After the Lindsay Public Safety officers and others ran the two miles throughout the City of Lindsay the torch was driven to Tulare by Gonzalez and Molly Marquez who represented the Northern California Special Olympics, who followed the Tulare runners as they ran through the community. Gonzalez and Marquez then drove the torch, with an escort from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol who had officers running with the torch through Visalia.
Dempsie said this was the first time he had run to support the Special Olympics.
Dempsie said they do the run in sections in California, and, "all the funds we raise go towards the Northern California Special Olympics."
Dempsie said 4 Lindsay Police Officers, including Lindsay Police Chief Rick Carrillo, and three Lindsay High School runners participated in the Lindsay race.
During the morning at the Lindsay Public Safety Department, children from Lindsay Unified School District After School Stars Program also visited the police and fire departments.
Dempsie said the Northern California Special Olympics includes the Central Valley.
The 2023 Torch Run includes hundreds of agencies from across Northern California joining forces to carry the Flame of Hope on a journey to the Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games, said Molly Eide Marquez, who's a manager and developer of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
And the Northern California Special Olympics Summer Games is a competition which will bring together 1,000 athletes and coaches today through Sunday in Santa Clara.
Law Enforcement has supported the Special Olympics and raised more than $900 million for worldwide programs since 1981. Locally, law enforcement has raised more than $20 million for Northern California athletes.
Special Olympics Northern California provides free year-round programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.