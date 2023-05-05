In the CHMA Community Center on Wednesday night, a prideful pageant was held where four young ladies competed for this year’s title of Cinco de Mayo Queen and Little Miss Cinco de Mayo. The winners will represent their community, heritage, traditions and culture throughout the year by participating in different events and engaging with the community.
Emily Moreno Alcantar, 17, and Daisy Huerta, 16, both competed for the queen title, while Yanely Garcia, 7, and Diana Palomar, 6, competed for the Little Miss crown.
“The reason I would love to be your Cinco de Mayo queen is because the crown means something,” said Huerta. “It is about reminding me of where my roots came from. I would also love to be closer to my family, friends and community, and to be able to represent my culture and heritage.”
Alacantar was also excited to compete with the possibility of carrying the crown for the next year.
“The reason why I would like to be Miss Cinco de Mayo is because it will never forget where I came from and where my roots are,” said Alcantar. “Especially being a first generation from immigrant parents, my dream is to be a traveling nurse, to go around the world helping with communicable diseases… So being a traveling nurse and being Miss Cinco de Mayo reminds me that I will forever be a Mexican at heart no matter where I go.”
Before the girls could make their way to the stage, UC Berkeley Professor Dr. Alex Saragoza gave a speech to the audience in attendance. He spoke about the significance of Cinco de Mayo to the Hispanic community and the Battle of Puebla in which the Mexican Army defended Puebla against the French in 1862. When French troops were recalled out of Mexico in 1866, power in Mexico City was restored and a new sense of national pride came with it.
Dr. Saragoza’s speech was met with a large round of applause, but the crowd was ready to see which of the young women would be crowned as this year’s Cinco de Mayo royalty.
The pageant began with the introduction of each contestant and a few brief facts about who they are. Alcantar and Huerta are both students at Porterville High School and were dolled up in their best sparkling gowns. Garcia and Palomar were also dressed to the tens in floor length Spanish inspired attire.
While the girls left the stage after introductions to ready themselves for the talent portion of the pageant, dancers from the Gonzales Dance Academy wowed the audience with their performance of traditional Mexican dances. A single pair of performers entered the stage first, to be followed by a quartet of men. To finish the performance, four couples stepped onto the stage and performed an intimate dance where the women showed off their colorful skirts by swinging their arms while holding the fabric, and the men stomped their boots on the stage while keeping eye contact with their partners.
After the dancers from the dance academy had cleared the stage, Huerta and Alcantar were ready to entertain the crowd, and the judges, with their own dance routines.
Huerta, armed with a red and a green pom-pom, broke down in a hip hop dance routine. Alcantar performed a traditional Sinaloan dance while dressed in a traditional Sinaloan dress. The two younger contestants didn't have to perform in the talent portion of the pageant.
When the young ladies returned to the stage, they had returned to their glittering dresses and were ready to speak to the audience and answer the question ‘What does Cinco de Mayo mean to you?’
“As a child of immigrants, Cinco de Mayo represents the Battle of the Puebla that occurred in 1862 against the French,” said Huerta. “To this day we are here to honor those from our heritage. I believe that my parents have shown me wonderful representation and a personal perspective to show me how to never give up, to be humble and to always remember my roots. I am so thankful and blessed to be able to be a part of this beautiful and amazing culture. Viva Mexico!”
Alcantar’s answer was also full of pride for her heritage.
“Cinco de Mayo means the resilience and the strong will and mind of every Mexican-American here, especially because of La Batalla de Puebla and how our Mexican people had no weapons to go up against the French and we still beat them in every single way. We have to keep Mexico the way Mexico is right now. So, what Cinco de Mayo means is that our heritage and our race sigue siendo la raza de oro.”
With the interview portion completed, the two younger ladies were invited to the front to briefly talk about themselves, their parents and what they want to be when they grow up.
As the judges' votes were tallied, the lineup of young ladies took the stage in anticipation of the crowning.
Former Cinco de Mayo Queen Alysia Castillo and Jeweliette Lucero Vasquez, former Little Miss Cinco de Mayo, were also present on the stage preparing to give their crowns to the next royalty chosen.
As the anticipation grew, the crowd became restless as the final vote envelopes were handed over to be revealed.
With loud rounds of applause and proud shouts from her family and friends, Little Miss Cinco de Mayo went to Yanely Garcia.
After a pause for dramatic effect, the anticipated decision was announced.
This year’s Cinco de Mayo Queen title was awarded to Emily Moreno Alcantar.
Both the queen and Little Miss will be participating in the Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. They will also be present at the Fiesta Dominguera Cinco de Mayo celebration at Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon.