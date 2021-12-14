An especially significant ribbon-cutting took place for the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative a little after 1 p.m. on a sunny Saturday.
With a snow-capped Sierra mountain range as a backdrop, the Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group dedicated the 19th PLJ. It was the first time they were together since their meeting place was destroyed on February 18th, 2020, about one year and ten months ago.
Members of the Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group were the last civilians to be evacuated from Porterville’s burning library soon after 4 p.m. on February 18, 2020. Their meetings always ended at 4 p.m., but a few of them always enjoyed remaining for a bit to socialize. That Tuesday about a dozen of the crafters said goodbye, and seven stayed. The latter included a woman who requires a cane to walk. Another uses a walker and was accompanied by her therapy dog.
Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones died fighting that fire, which ultimately destroyed the library. Maybe unbeknownst to many, seven members of the Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group and two librarians came close to being trapped upstairs and possibly perishing, too.
These nine didn't know a fire was encroaching below. The crocheters heard shouts, but assumed those were emanating from the restrooms (also upstairs) as a result of loud boys. Concurrently, emergency personnel didn't yet know that nine people were still upstairs.
With the fire in the background, a librarian, Tamara Anzivino,and a patron Juan Carlos Chavez were the first to go upstairs to ensure no one was still on the second floor. There, Tamara and Juan found the seven members of the crochet group, and two librarians.
Confirming the elevator was still operable, the crochet group leader, Sasha Bond, led her two less-ambulatory friends into it. They had all declined Chavez’s suggestion he carry these two women down the stairs. The rest — nine in number — linked arms and descended, gathering up the elevator riders down below.
Upon reaching the first floor, they were confronted with an impassable wall of smoke from the front of the library. While windows burst, Anzivino led all of them outside to safety using one of the two side doors.
Fortunately, wheelchair-bound Hellen Christensen, wasn't present that day. And none of the four elementary-aged boys — some children of the crocheters — were present that day either.
The Crochet & Knitting Group had been using the upstairs of the Porterville Public Library as their workshop and meeting place since 2018. They would meet twice a week: Tuesdays and Saturdays. Sasha Bond founded the group, which increased in size to about 25 people, mainly women, but with about four men joining in periodically.
Often, students taking a break from their studies on the first floor would inquire about their craft. One boy, who enjoyed using the library’s computers to play video games, was especially intrigued by the group’s art.
In another instance, the group’s activities caught the eye of a girl of about the age of 10 who was in town while her mother, a neurologist from the Bay Area, completed a temporary assignment. Sasha’s group welcomed the girl, and she was able to make some items for herself.
Because of Sasha’s group, the girl found it extremely difficult to say farewell at the end of that summer in Porterville. The Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group is a treasure.
The families and colleagues of Raymond and Patrick suffered the greatest loss imaginable on that February day. As a result of the destruction, librarians were displaced, Porterville lost historic archives, people needing a place to cool off during hot summers and a place to keep warm during chilly winters lost a place of comfort, and of course, hundreds lost access to books, et cetera. And the Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group lost their surrogate home.
It was on the second level of the library the Crochet & Knitting Group would share their love of their craft. Fueled by their passion, they would work for hours transforming yarn into blankets, beanies, gloves and scarves they would then distribute during Porterville’s Children's Christmas Parade.
Sasha writes, “We just went around and saw people without beanies and asked them if they would like them. Mostly children, elderly I would offer a blanket.” All this, Sasha’s group would finance themselves. Additionally, they never sold any of their items as a group.
The Porterville Library-Junction Initiative came into being on April 18, 2020 with its premiere miniature library at 167 Carmelita. Not only was this structure intended to be a manifestation of Porterville’s resiliency, but it was also to act as an eternal memorial for Raymond and Patrick. The PLJ builders then said, “Why stop at one?”
On January 31 of 2021, Charles Whisnand agreed to publicize the PLJ Initiative’s mission of 100 “little libraries” via his Porterville Recorder newspaper. With the fine writing of his reporter, Alexis Espinoza, he succeeded. The PLJ network now consists of 21 privately-owned, “neighborly-run,” “book trading-posts.” At least ten more are “incubating.”
Kate Adams operates hers in Springville. Patrick’s congregation curates one in Tulare. Soon, Raymond’s family will establish one in Delano. And to every PLJ, Richard Eckhoff ensures there's affixed an identical brass plaque honoring Raymond and Patrick.
A “little library” is a doll-house-sized box set outside of a residence (most often). It normally sets on a pedestal of some kind. Books are held within, and visitors swap books in and out, so the box always stays full. The PLJ refers to theirs as “Porterville Library-Junctions.” They were formerly known as “Porterville Little Libraries.”
Seven days after the initial Porterville Recorder coverage, Sasha Bond was the fourth person to contact the PLJ Initiative to express her wish to establish a PLJ for her neighborhood.
February 7, 2021 Sasha contacted the PLJ with an email asking the PLJ Initiative to “please consider my request.” Once the PLJ learned about what Sasha had accomplished for the community, the PLJ knew they needed to find a way to grant her wish.
It took nine months, but under a cloak of secrecy, Sasha’s PLJ finally materialized on Saturday, November 13. Because of her selflessness, the care she placed into making her community a better place by not only creating the Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group, and leading this group in their altruistic endeavors of distributing their handcrafted sources of warmth to those in need, Sasha was an obvious match for one of George Pilling’s likewise handcrafted-with-love nano-libraries.
Was it mentioned that Sasha is the mother of two wonderful boys — age 10 and 11 — AND she works full-time? She works till close-to-midnight and is “up with my boys at 6 a.m. for their routine.” Little sister is due in May.
Behind the scenes, and led by one of Sasha’s most prolific crocheters, Janis Hinman, Sasha’s group joined the PLJ in implementing the surprise of Sasha’s neighborhood PLJ. (Sasha indicated during her ribbon-cutting ceremony even her husband kept the secret).
Sasha and her family may be the first tenants to act as curators for a PLJ. This is especially important, as the leaders of the PLJ Initiative wish to include everyone: owners who provide homes for renters, and renters alike.
Fortunately, the owner of Sasha’s apartment complex, Fred Landucci, believes in the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative. Sasha’s PLJ couldn't have occurred without her landlord’s blessing.
You will find Sasha’s PLJ in an enclave of homes that are walking-distance in a southerly direction from the Porterville Military Academy off of Pioneer Avenue. It’s on a block-long section of La Vida, referred to as La Vida Lane.
The neighborhood is also right along the eastern side of Highway 65. The address is 911 La Vida Lane.
The idea of a “little library” for Sasha came at a good time. Her good friend, whom she met via her crochet group, Hellen Christensen, had become infected with COVID. Hellen died of complications as a result of the virus on February 12, 2021.
This occurred 12 days after Sasha learned of the PLJ Initiative. Hellen was a stalwart of the group, and she was a role model. Hellen always was there to help any new members of the group, even when that new member was a non-English speaker. The Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group’s PLJ is also devoted to Hellen.
What the Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative tries to do with books, the Porterville Crochet & Knitting Group does with yarn. And the P.K. & C.G. are still at it.
Although the pandemic has kept them all apart physically, they stay in touch via their Facebook presence. They’ve kept up their productivity — just from within their individual homes.
They're compelled to keep on giving: two months ago they were able to generate enough of their “hugs made of yarn” to fill three big garbage bags, which they gave to Family Builders Foster Care, Inc.
There are 79 more opportunities to become part of the 100 Porterville Library-Junctions “decentralized memorial.” In the spirit of Sasha Bond’s Crochet & Knitting Group, the PLJ leaders invite you to “Weave love, respect, honor, pride, and literacy into the fabric of your community with a Library-Junction.”
There are many ways of establishing yours. Make it easier by including your neighbors in the sponsorship and stewardship of your PLJ — because of course, it’s for them, too. And visit a PLJ near you; honor Raymond and Patrick, and do a book swap. That will make the PLJ Initiative’s efforts worthwhile.
Contact the PLJ at info@scidip.net (no hyphen, in case auto-hyphen inserts one). Or call any of the PLJ leaders: Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361-7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291-7146.
Visit the Porterville Library-Junctions for inspiration and good reading. These are all viewable via the Google Map link https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs.The analog map is also still available upon request.And join the PLJ on Instagram at Porterville_Little_Libraries.