A large number of players showed up on Sunday at Burton Middle School for evaluations for the upcoming Valley Elite Youth Basketball League. The league is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grades. The season will begin on December 4 and will include eight games and an all-star game. All games and practices will be held at Burton Middle School.
Large turnout for Valley Elite League
