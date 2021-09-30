There was a number of people sitting and waiting patiently to donate blood — and to receive their pie on Wednesday afternoon in Black Bear Diner's parking lot on Wednesday.
Black Bear Diner on Olive continued its tradition of hosting a blood drive in which each donor receives a pie on the last Wednesday of September. It was the 14th year in the blood drive was held.
The event is held with the support of Black Bear owner Amy Rose and is held in coordination with Porterville Relay For Life.
Donors also received a turquoise T-shirt. COVID protocols were followed as everyone in attendance was screened and had their temperatures taken.
“It's been a tremendous turnout,” said blood drive organizer Cynthia Galvan. “A lot of walkups and all our appointments showed up. They've been waiting patiently. “It's been a long wait but they know they're going to get a pie.”