A popular hang out spot to eat in Porterville is no more.
Landing 13 Restaurant located at 152 N. Hockett in Porterville announced its closing permanently. The Tule River Tribe opened the restaurant in Porterville in recent years and the place also was a hang out spot for live music.
“It has been an exciting roller coaster ride,” Landing 13 posted on its Facebook page and its website. “However, effective immediately, Landing 13 will be permanently closing its doors.
We would like to thank all of you who dined, danced, partied, sang & supported us for these past couple of years. Surely, lots of fun, memorable moments, & delicious food were enjoyed by many within these brick walls.
“We hope you enjoyed your experience with us as much as we have enjoyed the privilege & honor to serve our amazing community.”
It would make sense Landing 13 is closing with the Tule River Tribe opening Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville. The casino has three restaurants, the Acorn Diner, the Redwood Taphouse and The River Steakhouse along with the Yokuts Coffee House and the Cedar Food Court.
The Tule River Economic Development Corporation, which oversees economic development for the Tule River Tribe, couldn't be reached for comment.