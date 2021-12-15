‘Labor Of Love’
Loved ones honored in Myers service
On a cold and rainy Tuesday, Jason Wise, one of the owners of Myers Funeral Services and Crematory, welcomed families and friends and thanked them for their support and attendance at the 27th Memorial Tree Service on behalf of the funeral home staff, and said, “This community event is truly a labor of love for our staff and volunteers.”
The local Porterville Funeral home had beautifully decorated their buildings, as well as the five Memorial Christmas trees that were hung with hundreds of ornaments honoring the lives of loved ones.
Wise said they were saddened they had to cancel last year's event because of the pandemic. He asked, “Please let’s take a moment of silence for the loved ones we’ve lost in this difficult time.
“We light our trees each year to celebrate and honor the life of your loved ones, and as a grateful gesture to you for allowing us to serve our community for over 75 years.”
Deedy Smith, a new member of the Myer’s staff, sang a lovely and traditional Silent Night before Pastor Tom West spoke about “Jesus being the solution to our loss,” and praying “He will touch each person tonight with peace.”
Smith sang Leonard Cohen’s song Hallelujah, and Pastor Paulette Blaylock wished everyone a “Merry Christmas” before she spoke at length about the sorrows of the pandemic, and how it brought people together, and said, “We were all in this together. And the whole world was in this together.” She said we’ve all lost someone; but people had to pick themselves up.” Blaylock spoke at length about Jesus and wished everyone joy, home, and peace for the Christmas.
After the sermon, Smith sang “My Grown Up Christmas List.”
Ernesto Alonzo, the Director and Manager, thanked Jason, Michael, and Crystal Wise, the owners of Myers as well as the staff, and volunteers who set up the beautiful trees, all the lights, and welcoming atmosphere for the Memorial Christmas Tree ceremony.