Porterville College has announced Kyle Wallace as its new men's basketball coach for the 2023-2024 season. PC named Wallace as the head coach earlier this summer.
Wallace will have a hard act to follow as he replaces Amaurys Fermin, who has returned to Allan Hancock College to be the associate head coach for men's basketball.
Fermin came to PC from Hancock where he was the lead assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for 5 seasons.
In both of his seasons at PC, Fermin led the Pirates to their most successful two seasons since the George Nessman era. Fermin compiled a 37-21 record and led the Pirates to the State Playoffs in both of his seasons.
In 2021-2022, PC went 20-8 and advanced to the State Playoffs for the first time since 2000 when it won the State Championship under Nessman. This past season under Fermin, PC went 17-13 and won its first State Playoff game since that 2000 season.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Coach Wallace join the Porterville Athletics family,”
said PC Athletic Director Joe Cascio. “He has a tremendous coaching pedigree and proven
success as both an assistant coach and head coach at this level. The future is very bright
for PC Men’s Basketball with Kyle at the helm.”
Wallace, a former CCCAA state championship student-athlete and coach, brings experience
from the high school and California community college levels.
“I feel extremely blessed, thankful, and excited to be the next head coach at Porterville College,” said Wallace. “These opportunities do not come often, and I thank Joe Cascio and (PC president) Dr. Claudia Habib for entrusting me with this position.”
Wallace comes to Porterville from Orange County. Last season, he coached as a staff member at Santa
Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Before Santa Margarita Catholic, Wallace served as the head coach at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. During the 2021-22 season, he led the Jaguars to a 12-16 record and a fifth place finish out of 10 teams in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference at 9-7.
Wallace developed his coaching foundation while at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo under head
coach Andy Ground. Following a standout prep career at Servite High School in Anaheim, Wallace played two seasons at Saddleback, reaching consecutive California Community College Athletic Association state championship finals and winning the title in 2010.
Wallace closed out his playing career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kans. He earned his bachelor’s before returning to Southern California to begin coaching.
He teamed again with Ground, serving as an assistant coach for five seasons at Saddleback. During that period, the Gauchos won 121 games, captured three Orange Empire Conference championships, and made two state championship game appearances. Wallace was instrumental in the Gauchos winning the 2015 state title.
Despite a late start, Wallace is excited to begin at PC and hit the ground running.
“The first steps or priorities are to get out and recruit,” said Wallace. “We just have to go out and get the job done and bring in student-athletes committed to laying our foundation here at Porterville.”
Wallace looks to continue PC's recent success. “Our goal is to put together a team of student-athletes that take care of business in the classroom,” said Wallace. “On the court, we will compete, play hard, play tough, and play a brand of basketball that will make the community of Porterville proud.
“There are no secrets to success. We will grind and put in the work.”
Fermin issued a letter this past spring thanking PC and the community for his time at the school. “First, I'd like to thank the PC administration for these amazing 2 years,” he wrote. “A huge thank you to PC president Dr. Claudia Habib, PC athletic director Joe Cascio, Kinesiology Division Chair Vickie Dugan and Janic Halopoff in admissions and records. To our staff, thank you to assistant coach Andy Garcia, our student assistant manager Xavierf Nava and PC legend Milt Stowe for all your support.
“To the student/athletes it was a blessing sharing those memorable and historic moments with you. I'm very proud of your accomplishments and the impact you made in the state with our program. Our day to day experiences motivated and enabled me to be the best version of myself. As always, it's bigger than basketball and you know you are forever family.
“To the Porterville community thank you for embracing me and the student/athletes in our program. Your energy was great and everyone in the program felt the love.
“Lastly I want to thank my girl Angie Johnson for all her support and continuously pushing me to be better every day.
“I was extremely blessed and grateful for such a unique opportunity to represent and compete at a high level. PC will forever be a part of my story.”