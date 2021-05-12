t's a phrase uttered by many people in Eric Kroutil's situation, but it's also one that's sincere.
“I feel like I'm the luckiest person in the world,” Kroutil said. Kroutil makes that statement as the Porterville Police Chief has announced he's retiring. Kroutil's retirement will be effective July 16.
Kroutil is a 1983 Monache graduate and has been serving his hometown as a police officer for nearly 30 years. He has served a little more than the last six years as police chief after being selected for the position by Porterville City Manager John Lollis in February, 2015.
“I just can't tell you what an honor, a blessing and a privilege it's been,” said Kroutil about being able to serve his hometown. He added it was an honor “to rise to this post” as the police chief of his hometown. “I've just been extremely blessed.”
Kroutil said the trust the community has placed in him as police chief has also meant a lot to him. He added that was also true about the trust Lollis placed in him in selecting him for the job.
“City Manager John Lollis is an exemplary person,” Kroutil said. “To be able to work for him just makes it all the better.”
Kroutil also said that was true able working with all those in the city, including deputy city manager Patrice Hildreth and all the City Council members he's worked for over the years. “It's going to be hard to imagine not working with these people,” Kroutil said.
About why he decided to retire, Kroutil said, “There was really nothing specifically other than I've just got 29-plus years. That's a long time in law enforcement. Just talking to my family I feel like it's the right time.”
Kroutil added about the police department, “things are going exceptionally well here. This is a good time to retire.”
Kroutil stressed the importance of his family's support when it came to being able to serve nearly 30 years in law enforcement.
“It's a difficult job,” Kroutil said. “First and foremost there support the last 29-30 years on the job,” added Kroutil about his family is why he was able to serve that long in law enforcement.
Kroutil said he was actually considering to retire in July, 2020, but then came the COVID pandemic. “I didn't want to leave in the middle of COVID,” he said. But now he believes the police department is in good shape and this is the right time to retire.
Kroutil expressed his appreciation for the community's support of the department. “Especially through the COVID (pandemic) the support of the community has been tremendous,” he said.
One of Kroutil's goals as police chief was to become more involved in the community and he said he believes that was accomplished. “We just don't police the community,” Kroutil said. “We're part of the community.”
Kroutil said what the police department wants to do is create a community in which people want to work and live. “That's always been our goal,” he said.
Other accomplishments of the department while he's been police chief, Kroutil said, has been a declining crime rate and the continued use of technology such as body cameras.
“Personally I don't have any accomplishments,” Kroutil said. “But as an organization we have a lot of accomplishments.”
He stressed “the greatest accomplishment is the team we have put together.” He said the department's staff that has been put together “bar none is our greatest accomplishment.”
And about his time in the police department Kroutil said, “I can't think of anything that I would change.”
Kroutil served in the U.S. Navy for six years before returning to Porterville in 1991 and enrolling in the police academy.
In November of 1992, Kroutil was hired as a reserve police officer by the Porterville Police Department and in August 1993, was promoted to a full-time police officer. Kroutil served in almost every capacity in the department, including patrol, investigations and administration and served on the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team for many years as an operator, a team leader, and the team commander.
In 1999, Kroutil was promoted to sergeant and in 2002, to lieutenant. Kroutil was promoted to captain in 2006. As captain he was also the division commander for the Investigations Division before eventually becoming the police chief.
The City Porterville began accepting applications to replace Kroutil on Friday. The beginning annual base salary for the Porterville Police Chief is $116,076.