The Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium was alive with chatter on Friday as anxious parents waited for their Harmony Magnet Academy graduate to take the stage. But the Class of 2023 had gathered outside the auditorium to share some final moments as high school seniors together.
Just 10 minutes before they were set to walk into the auditorium, HMA Principal Jeff Brown approached the microphone and announced a short senior video would be played. In the video, each graduate announced which colleges they will be going to and what their future plans would be. Parents and friends of the graduates could be heard shouting as their student popped up on to the screen.
Moments after the conclusion of the video, “Pomp and Circumstance” began to ring through the auditorium, and from the back of the seating, the Class of 2023 entered from separate set of double doors and made their way to the seats on stage.
Brown made his way back to the microphone to invite Associated Student Body President Cyrus Hill to lead the Flag Salute. The HMA Orchestra played the National Anthem after the salute was over.
As Hill returned to his seat, Brown went back to the microphone and thanked Porterville Unified School District board members Donna Berry, Pete Lara Jr. and Rudy Ruiz for their attendance. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Martha Stuemky, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brad Rohrbach, and Superintendent Dr. Nate Nelson were also present.
Brown then turned to address the graduating class.
“You are well prepared moving forward to meet the challenges you will be presented with,” said Brown.
He commended the Class of 2023 as being one of most successful classes in HMA’s history and they would surely be leaving a legacy behind.
Brown's speech was translated by Diana Arroyo-Jacuinde.
Hill was invited back to the podium to give his own address to his fellow graduates.
“Graduation marks the end of an era but also signals a fresh beginning,” said Hill. “Whether you are going to a university, community college or into the workforce, remember that you went to the best high school and received the top education.”
Hill then introduced the first of seven valedictorians, Jacob Ashraft, and he gave his valedictorian speech. Following Ashcraft, valedictorian speeches were given by Jay Dillon, Elijah Garcia, Yoselin Cortez, Victor Medina, Luke Suorsa and Emilio Valencia.
As Valencia wrapped up the final valedictorian speech, he introduced the Class of 2023 President Joshua Joven. Joven took the floor and began his farewell speech.
“We now go our separate paths and I know each and every one of you is capable of achieving greatness,” said Joven. “Life is short and you only get one chance at it… My goal is to live life with zero regrets… Chase your dreams, go to that party, get into some trouble, but always keep focus on what truly matters. We all want to accomplish amazing things but don’t forget to live your life. Your time here is limited so make the most of it.”
Joven took his seat and Brown announced the ceremony would move forward to the senior performance. A group of seniors left their seats and made their way to different seats in the back of the stage where they proceeded in a string performance of One Republic’s “I Lived.”
As the applause for the musical piece dwindled, Brown was back at the microphone ready to present the HMA Class of 2023 for graduation.
Each graduate was then announced individually with loud celebrations from different groups in the crowd when their graduate began to walk.
After each member of the HMA Class of 2023 received their diploma, Brown proudly asked them to turn their tassels before he dismissed the freshly graduated teenagers to celebrate with their families.