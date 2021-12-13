BY JAMIE A. HUNT
For The Recorder
A night of awards, speeches and congratulations filled the 100 year anniversary gala of the Knights of Columbus St. Anne’s Parish Council No. 2329, which also celebrated the organization's enormous successes and future endeavors.
The Knights were founded in 1882 by Fr. Michael McGivney in New Haven, Conn. and spread west, until the St. Anne’s Council was founded in 1921. There are more than 2 million members worldwide.
During the evening Bishop Joseph Brennen spoke about the Knights history, their accomplishments, their faithfulness and commitment to the church, and the incredible work they’ve done as well as his and the Knights' thoughts for the future.
The Knights district Deputy and Treasurer Jorge Fenandez gave the introduction for the evening, led the pledge of allegiance, acknowledging all the present veterans and first responders, and gave a presentation that officially opened the gala as a meeting. He also mentioned and acknowledged many of the Knights present, their wives; and past Knights, their widows, and families, and said,
“Today we honor you, we love you and know that if you ever need anything, we are always here, just a phone call away.”
Fernandez spoke about the values of the Knights, their many projects, including their pro-life views, and the creation of pro-life medical clinic Fempower Medical, for which they requested donations. He also said the Knights of Columbus No. 2329 don't support the vaccine mandate for private schools.
Eric Recendez presented past Grand Knights with 100 year anniversary pins, and acknowledged their past service. Recendez was also master of ceremonies during the gala.
Msgr. Scott Daugherty spoke about the Knights, his past friendships and the history of the organization.
Knight State Deputy Noel Panlillo gave an award from the Supreme Council in New Haven to Recendez and said it was an honor and privilege to help them celebrate their 100 year anniversary. Panlillo said there were 6,000 councils across the globe and he challenged the Porterville Council to add 100 new members in the months to come.
Tulare County District Supervisor Dennis Townsend presented Recendez with a Certificate of Recognition from Tulare County and thanked the Knights of Columbus for all of their service to the Porterville Community for the past 100 years. His first opportunity to meet the Knights was at a community fundraiser, saying, “And then they helped us with the Man Alive annual event in any way they could. They do so much for the community. We’ve heard about the Fempower Clinic, and that’s awesome. I’m happy and proud to call the Knights my personal friends.”
George Martinez spoke about helping to establish St. Anne’s Food Pantry in Porterville 11 years ago and how it has served 5,558 families over the past couple of years. He also spoke about the donations from Grocery Outlet every July, because people are in need all year round.
A surprised Martinez was presented with the Knight of the Year Award by Recendez.
Henry Williams then received a certificate acknowledging his K.C. 4th degree, and Justin Froula spoke about St. Anne’s Parish Right to Life ending the gala program.
After all the excitement, the music continued, friends and families gathered together, and people danced as the gala continued into the evening.
Santa arrived next, surprising everyone, giving presents to little boys and girls, and older children, to the delight of their families.
Cake and coffee was available, after which families and couples started heading for home.
Fernandez said the organization was founded to help the widows and orphans of miners in New England, in 1882, and the Knights help men prioritize their lives, helping them become excellent husbands, fathers, and grandfathers. They bring their values to the community, and throughout the nation and to the world, helping the poor and those in need, especially giving assistance during tragedy.