Zack Klarcyk of Porterville HIgh wrestles Clovis North's Nathan Bedwell at The Bash Tournament in Farmersville on Friday. Klarcyk won the match 9-3 on his way to winning the title at 113 pounds and was also named as the tournament's Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler. Dominic Welsh also placed secnd and A.J. Gomez finished fourth for PHS. Despite having only four wrestlers PHS finished 11th as a team..

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments