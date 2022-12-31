Zack Klarcyk of Porterville HIgh wrestles Clovis North's Nathan Bedwell at The Bash Tournament in Farmersville on Friday. Klarcyk won the match 9-3 on his way to winning the title at 113 pounds and was also named as the tournament's Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler. Dominic Welsh also placed secnd and A.J. Gomez finished fourth for PHS. Despite having only four wrestlers PHS finished 11th as a team..
Klarcyk wins title at Farmersville Bash
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Young artist again featured at Tejon Outlets
- Man arrested after double stabbing in Terra Bella
- Porterville 70s-style house makes Zillow Gone Wild
- Motorcyclist injured in traffic collision
- Porterville woman seeks to have uncle who died in Bataan March returned
- Jehovah's Witnesses return to Rose Parade
- Suspect detained in Terra Bella stabbing
- TCSO investigating double stabbing in Terra Bella
- TCSO Detectives investigating ag thefts near $170,000
- PPD investigating murder that happened Sunday in Porterville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.