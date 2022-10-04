A fabulous evening of fun, music, and festivity was had by close to 250 people who attended "Night of the Dueling Pianos' fundraiser for the Sierra View Foundation whose goal was to raise money to purchase 20 Workstations on Wheels or W.O.W.s for Sierra View Medical Center
The fundraiser on Saturday, was held at the elegant residence of the Ramirez family, and the foundation stated they wanted to give a huge thank you to Kim and Jorge Ramirez for their generosity in donating their home for the evening extravaganza.
A large park-like entry to the grounds, and a huge backyard, with Olive trees, a decorative pool, and large patio with dozens of large formally laid round tables, with flower centerpieces, made for a stunning view.
In the background there was a large covered area, with a bar laid out, as well as Fugazzis catering staff who prepared a sumptuous first class dinner of steak, chicken, green long beans, potatoes and salad. And to top it off a cheesecake dessert.
Sitting at a table not too far from the two pianos and other musical equipment, and the stage, Porterville Mayor Martha Flores sat with Vincent Salinas, Sr. of Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, with the Yan Family, and the Landers Family, with their friends. Debbie Landers, has been on the Sierra View Foundation Board for more than 15 years.
Amanda Yan, who's a member of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, said she thought it was important to get members of the Porterville community involved in supporting their community hospital, Sierra View Medical Center, as well as having fun with friends while benefiting a good cause.
Dennis Townsend, who represents District 5 on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, was Master of Ceremonies for the evening. He welcomed everyone, and mentioned many of the notable people attending: 21st District U.S. Congressman David Valadao,, who's running to represent District 22, which inlcudes Porterville, in the November 8 election; Porterville farmer David Shepard, who's runing to represent District 16 in the State Senate; and Sierra View doctors, Foundation members, Foundation Board Chair Janice Castle and Donna Hefner, Sierra View President and CEO.
"Thank you for coming out and supporting the foundation," said Townsend. "This event is to raise money for purchasing 20 Workstations on Wheels that are instrumental for helping doctors, nurses, and patients. This equipment is not on the regular budget. So please do a lot of requests of 'Dueling Killer Pianos,' and put money on the Silent Auction items.
Townsend introduced Castle, who thanked everyone for being there. And she graciously thanked the Ramirez family, saying, "This is such a beautiful setting." She thanked Bank of the Sierra for being a supporter of the foundation for years, as well as Eagle Mountain Casino, who has supported the foundation for years.
Castle also thanked Fugazzis, The Flower Mill, and especially those who organized the dinner and entertainment.
She also thanked lastly, but not least, the talented Dueling Killer Pianos.
Townsend then led a short prayer, thanking God for the beautiful evening, the Ramirez family and Sierra View for taking care of the community's needs.
"Let's hope that a lot of money is raised for this worthy cause and SVMC. Bless this food, and everyone enjoy your evening."
The dinner was then served, which everyone greatly enjoyed. Gary Reed spoke with Castle, saying the food was some of the best he'd ever had, and the meal was excellent. "Everything was really nice," he said.
During a lull in the festivities after dinner, Townsend commented foundation members are a great group of community-minded people who are focused on assisting the hospital. "And the community has been very supportive of our efforts. I'm proud to be a part of the foundation board and very thankful for the community support of our efforts. This was the place to be in Porterville tonight.”
The Killer Dueling Pianos, Ryan Bueter and Donny Scott, did a great job keeping the large crowd entertained. Some requested songs fit the bill perfectly. "Benny and the Jets" by Elton John got everyone singing along and "Mustang Sally" was a real crowd pleaser. There was a sing-along with Neil Diamond songs, and later everyone loved "American Pie" by singer-songwriter Don McLean.
Some David Bowie started off the evening, and later Rod Stewart, and around 9 p.m. they played Van Morrison's "Brown-Eyed Girl." Also during the evening, one the pianist's was accompanied on a guitar, with a change in the type of music played. Throughout the evening a little bit of Kanye West was played; some great Lionel Richie; Harry Styles; Whitney Houston; Earth, Wind, and Fire; Great Balls of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis, and Roxanne by the Police; and a lot more great music was played during the evening entertainment.
Lots of people got up and danced, and were having a marvelous time, really enjoying themselves.