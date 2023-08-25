Kids2Dentist staff participate in Thursday night's grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Kids2Dentist office at 1150 W. Henderson in Porterville. Congratulatory certificates were presented by Tulare County Board of Supervisors chairman Dennis Townsend, Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, the Tulare Kings Chamber of Commerce the Porerville Chamber of Commerce and State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office. Members of the Porterville High Panther Band also performed.
Kids2Dentist holds ribbon cutting
