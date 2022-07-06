Dave Kavern says it's all about the program.
The Porterville High girls basketball coach was recently named as the Division III State Coach of the Year by CalHi Sports.
Kavern said his award represents what his program has been able to accomplish. “We have a pretty good program,” he said. “I'm proud of the program.”
“It's a great honor,” added Kavern, who also said he was very appreciative of the honor.
Kavern said he couldn't have won the award without his assistant coaches in his program: longtime coach in the community Carrol Land; Mike Valdez, another longtime assistant; athletic director Mike Hill, who also had plenty of success as the PHS girls basketball coach; Maribel Bravo, who played for Kavern when Kavern was the coach at Porterville College; and Jennfer Schoonover.
“I've had a lot of help,” said Kavern about his assistants. “They all make me look pretty good.”
Of course, Kavern said his players should receive the most credit for his award. “You've got to have good kids to be successful and it starts with the kids.”
Kavern is only the second coach from the Central Section to be named as Division III State Coach of the Year by CalHi Sports since the five division format began in 1988. Yosemite's Gary Blate was the other as he was honored in 2006. “We have some pretty good teams in this area,” Kavern said.
PHS went 29-5 this past season against a difficult schedule, which Kavern said he's sure helped him win the award. “When you play good competition that helps you be recognized,” he said.
The Panthers won their second Valley title in the last three seasons during the 2021-2022 season. Porterville won the Division II Valley title and went on to advance to the Southern California Division III finals where it lost to La Salle in Pasadena. So PHS ended up as one of the top four teams in the state.
PHS also went 10-4 in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2021 spring season and went 31-3 and won the Valley Division III crown in 2019-2020.
“The kids that have been here for the last few years they have been able to play as a freshman and compete,” Kavern said. “I really like that they want to compete.”
That includes players who are willing to compete for playing time at a higher level program along with wanting to play against tougher competition.
“You're going to want competition,” said Kavern about the players in his program. “I want kids who want to compete. These kids are competitors. They don't like to lose.”