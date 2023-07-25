It would make sense Kamlynn Newlin, who will be an eighth grader at Sequoia Middle School, plans to immerse herself in Broadway during her week this week in New York City and Manhattan.
“We're going to watch a few broadway musicals,” Newlin said. Included in those Broadway productions will be watching “Hamilton” tonight.
But Newlin isn't just in New York for pleasure. She's also in New York for business as she's among a elite group of youth from across the country to be chosen to participate in the I-Theatrics Workshop on Broadway. Newlin is one of only about 45 youth from across the country and only one of three in California to be invited to participate in the workshop.
Newlin began participating in the workshop on Monday and will be on Broadway all week participating in the workshop, culminating with two performances of a production the youth are working on this week as part of the workshop.
Newlin's mother, Kerry Newlin, who's with her daughter in New York, said she's obviously proud of her daughter.
One reason why is Kamlynn was truly invited to participate in the workshop. Newlin was chosen as an all-star at the Junior Theater Festival in Sacramento in February as part of a group from the Barn Theater Junior Company under the direction of Dr. Mary Shaw.
The Barn Theater Junior Company has won numerous awards at JTF over the years and continued its award-winning streak at Sacramento in February.
Newlin and Mercy Alcantar from the Barn Theater Junior Company were chosen as all-stars at the JTF in Sacramento in February. Newlin and Alcantar were chosen as all-stars for “being able to tell the story of Little Mermaid the best.” The Barn Theater Junior Company performed selections from The Little Mermaid Jr. at the JTF in Sacramento in February.
As a result of her performance Newlin also automatically earned a spot in the I-Theatrics Workshop without having to audition. Many of the youth participating in this week's workshop had to audition.
This is familiar territory for Newlin as it was the second time she was honored as an all-star at JTF. As all-stars Newlin and Alcantar participated in a rehearsal with al the other all-stars who then gave a performance for the entire festival. Newlin also made it to a callback for a special video project to promote musicals in schools during the JTF in Sacramento in February.
In 2020 she was selected as an all-star at JTF Sacramento and as a result attended a week-long Destination Broadway Workshop in New York City.
The I-Theatrics Academy is putting on the workshop in which they put together a brand new adaption of a musical. The adaption of the broadway musical is then used by elementary, middle and high schools to give them access to quality musical theatre programs as it provides a teaching resource for them and even a chance to do the production themselves.
Kamlynn wasn't allowed to say much about the production as what exactly it is won't be unveiled until its performed on Friday at the 52nd Street Project on Broadway. She did say the musical contains a storline for five different characters and the storyline for all five different characters tie together. “Not really sure about that,” said Kamlynn about how the story of the five characters will tie together.
She and the other performers are still learning the story. “We're going to learn more later,” Kamlynn said.
On Monday the performers spent time going over the script and learning the music. Kamlynn said the first day went “very good.”
“I don't really have a big part,” she said. “It's kind of a side part in it.”
“It's really open,” said Kamlynn about how the workshop was conducted on the first day. “Everyone's really welcoming. They're really like open to stuff and what you want to do with your character.”
When Kamlynn returns from New York she will dive right back into performing. She will play Miss Honey in the Porterville Children's Theater's production of Matilda Jr. under the direction of Shaw this fall. The production will open in November at the Lindsay Community Theater.