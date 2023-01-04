A much needed repair to a portion of the Friant-Kern Canal that was completed has already paid dividends as the new year began.
In November a major milestone was reached with the completion of the Deer Creek Siphon ensuring the canal can handle high flows of water running in Deer Creek during storms and flood events. The Deer Creek Siphon was put to the test during the weekend storm and on New Year's Day, Sunday, the siphon was working just as planned.
The Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, posted on its website about how the siphon was doing its job.
“Our last issue of the Friant Waterline highlighted the completion of the Deer Creek siphon on the new section of the #FKC and why it was a priority to finish before potential wet winter weather arrived,” FWA posted on Monday. “Sure enough, Deer Creek began running yesterday!”
The completion of the Deer Creek siphon was part of the ongoing Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project. The ultimate plan is for a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to North Kern County to be repaired as part of the project. That portion of the canal has suffered the most from subsidence, effectively the sinking of the canal, which has severely hampered its conveyance, its ability to deliver water.
Work is ongoing on repairs being done on a 10-mile portion of the project. Deer Creek runs through Terra Bella, crossing the Friant-Kern near Avenue 104 and Road 208. The Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, refers to that area as the northern most section of the “badly subsided Middle Reach.”
At the Deer Creek crossing the canal's structures include two turnouts, a concrete-block recorder house, a wasteway, a check structure and a siphon inlet-outlet structure that carries water in the canal under the creek.
FWA noted during a large storm in December 1966, the Deer Creek basin received more than 30 inches of rain in less than a week. As a result the Friant-Kern Canal was heavily damaged, leading to about 100,000 yards of mud and debris to fill the canal for more than 10 miles. FWA stated 3,000 acres were flooded.
But now with the Deer Creek Siphon completed that will prevent the canal from being damaged in the area along with protecting structures and farmland in the surrounding area.
The 10-mile part of the project is expected to be completed in January, 2024. In 2021 the FWA board approved a financing package that includes state, local and federal funds for the 33-mile project. Cost of the project is projected to be in the $500 million range.
As far as the Deer Creek Siphon is concerned it will continue to be much needed in the coming days as a flood watch has been issued for the area and went into effect at 4 a.m. this morning and will continue to be in effect through 4 a.m. Friday.
Another major storm was expected for Porterville late tonight and Thursday. As of Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Forecast stated there was a 50 percent chance of rain mainly after 5 p.m. today. A major storm was expected late tonight after 11 p.m. with between a quarter and a half inch of rain possible.
The major storm is expected to continue through Thursday with thunderstorms possible throughout the day. As much as a half to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible. Another tenth to a quarter of an inch could fall Thursday night before 11 a.m.
The weather is expected to clear by Friday. But another storm is expected to come over the weekend with the brunt of the storm happening this Tuesday.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday, a 50 percent chance on Saturday night and a 50 percent chance on Sunday with a 40 percent chance on Sunday night. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible during the day on Sunday.
A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible on Monday and another tenth to a quarter of an inch is possible on Monday night. A quarter to a half of an inch of rain is possible on Tuesday.