It was a bitterly cold evening with wind blowing down from the hills, but that didn’t stop students, families, or organizers from having a good time at the the prom.
Nearly 80 students from the AcCEL Program in Porterville enjoyed the “Disco on the Hill” theme at the 2022 Stars in the Hill Prom Saturday at Granite Hills High School, together with caregivers, their teachers, and students from various clubs, as well as Porterville Military Academy students in uniform who helped at the prom.
“The students at the prom are so openly honest, and the prom is just pure joy for them. Their excitement is straight from the heart. And each year we have the prom, I learn something new every year,” said Janice Castle, a member of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, who sponsors the Stars of the Hills prom. “It is one of the most gratifying experiences of my life.”
This is a fantastic community event, said GHHS teacher Jennifer Land Giannetto.
“Our AcCEL students look forward to the prom all year long, and they are so excited about the process prior to the prom; finding or picking their dresses, tuxes. As well as the amount of effort and love provided by the vendors, businesses, in the community. And the young ladies get to keep their dresses.
“It’s such a beautiful opportunity for our students and families. And we are so grateful for the support from the community. Especially from the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, who paid for the majority of young men’s tuxedos, and so many other local service clubs.”
Land-Giannetto said Tux & Tails in Visalia goes beyond the call of duty and besides fitting the tuxes properly, they hand delivers them to students at JB Hill.
“I feel it very important to acknowledge our local high school clubs and groups that have been a part of this prom journey,” Land-Gianetto said. “The youth of our community bring so much creativity and energy to the event. The eclectic talents of the planning committee (Breakfast Rotary, local high school students and club advisors, local business owners, educators and former students) have been a pure joy to experience.
“I could speak for hours about the inclusivity at the prom, and the love that is involved. It’s so fun to see the vendors and businesses, and their glow when they provide services for the students, and their interaction together. The students are so authentic and they have so much to offer. They have unconditional love, especially now. This year has been so dynamic, and this group of students has been so positive. I cannot say enough about them.”
Amanda Yan, owner of Hergesheimer’s Donuts, and a Rotarian, made special Donuts Pops especially for the students at the prom, and was excited to give them to the students when they arrived at GHHS, at the same time students were given boutonniere for the young men, and corsages for the young ladies.
“It is amazing to see the joy on the faces of all the students who are attending the prom as well as those who are helping at it. Students from the InterAct Club, ASB, PIVET Club, and cadets in full uniform from PMA. The other thing I love is that the parents are invited; so they get to watch their kids have a marvelous time,” said Lissa Lambie, who has worked as a Porterville Unified School District administrator, and was with Nicolaj the Guide Dog.
Esteban Gutiérrez, Ist Lieutenant, PMA Cadet, said, “It’s our pleasure to serve our community,” as he stood with 14 other cadets in full dress uniform, waiting to help escort families or students to the prom, or if they needed assistance in any way.
Twelve students from the Porterville High Interact Club were also at the prom to help, or just have fun. Lindsay Anderson said, “I’m so glad we have the opportunity to help with this prom.”
Ricio Rodriguez said, “I’m just excited to be here.”
Faviola Hobbs, PHS English Teacher and Interact Advisor said it was so great to be able to have the prom again, and all of the kids were enjoying it so much.
Kambria Avila from Monache's PIVET Club said the prom was a great experience for everyone to get together and support the community.
Danny Diaz, from LB Hill School, said it was a beautiful evening and a great way for the kids to socialize with other students. It’s freezing, but they don’t care, he said.
“This is such a special occasion for our children, and it’s an honor to be here and share this night with the kids,” said Anna Pena, a Behavior Specialist with the AcCel program.
Patty Garcia, the mother of Andy Garcia, who will be graduating from a County CBI college class this year, said, “This prom is such a wonderful time for these kids to have fun. This is their prom.”
Many administrators from both PUSD and Burton School District attended the prom and assisted in various capacities, or visited with parents and their children. Both Burton Superintendent and Rotarian Sergio Mendoza was there, as well as Communication and Community Engagement Officer Irene Ortega, who said the prom was a wonderful event hosted by the Breakfast Rotary for the students and their families. She said, “I want to commend them.”
Victor Ayala, who has to wear a helmet, danced most of the night with a young lady on the dance floor, and had a marvelous time, his mother Irma Ayala said. His twin brother, David, was also at the prom, and was enjoying it.
Irma said, “This is amazing. They do a really good job, and Victor looks forward to the prom every year.”
Quiety, and thoughtfully, David said, “The prom makes Victor very happy. It is something to look forward to, and it helps motivate him to be himself, and make new friends.”
“It makes my son happy, everything they do here,” said Irma.
Rachel Arredondo was so excited, sitting together with her husband Salvatore, she said, “They crowned my daughter, Jackie, one of the queens tonight. I am so proud. And I’m grateful for this special prom, and for all the volunteers and their time and effort to put this event together. It means a lot to us and our daughter. She’s been looking forward to this every night for weeks. It’s been all she’s been talking about. And it’s been such a fun night.”