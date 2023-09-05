Porterville City Pool is a great place to cool down and have fun with friends and the whole family.
Labor Day, Monday, September 4, was unfortunately the last day for fun at the pool, but lots of families and children were taking advantage of the beautifully maintained pool.
Besides shallow areas to sit in the cool water, there is an area for small children and their parents, a board to jump off of, and a large water slide. Besides pool fun, there is also a shady area where families can relax together, have a picnic and stay cool under a shade cloth awning.
There are always two lifeguards on duty at the pool, and Jacob Hixon, the Porterville City Pool Manager said they'd had a very successful year with the public at the pool and the life guards and Parks and Leisure pool employees enjoy their company and serving them.
Anna Contreras was sitting in the shade at a picnic table not too far from the pool and looking at her phone. She said she'd brought her children and her neighbors children to the pool, and said,
"It's a fun place for families to come and spend time together. It's such a beautiful cool day and not that hot."
Danica Vasquez, 9, who was in the pool with her cousin, Alana Maya, 7, said, "This is such an amazing place."
Eileen Navarette relaxed in the shade with her family, and they had brought lunch to enjoy under the shade canopies on the east side of the pool enclosure.
"The public pool is somewhere the whole family can gather to cool down because it's so hot in Porterville, and the pool is very reasonably priced. We've come here many times this summer to bring a picnic," she said, "And this is a nice way to end the Labor Day weekend," said Navarette.
Her daughter, Sophia, 11, said, "The pool is a fun time."