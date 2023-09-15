It’s been more than a decade since a high school football game was played at Jamison Stadium. But last night, due to the construction still going on at Rankin Stadium, the Porterville High School football team strapped up their chinstaps at a beautifully renovated Jamison Stadium and acted like the Panther teams of the early 90’s, dominating Highland in a 48-0 drubbing.
It was all PHS from the start as Highland made one disastrous mistake after another in the first half. After getting decent field position to open the game, they would commit a holding and false start violation on their first two snaps, and they never recovered from it. PHS forced a punt and got the ball at their own 39 yard on their first possession. It took them only five plays to get points on the board when Mark Salinas bolted around the left side for a 21 yard touchdown scamper. The PAT was unsuccessful and the Panthers had a 6-0 lead.
PHS then pooch kicked a ball down the left side to an open area and they were able to recover the ball at the Highland 26 yard line. Five plays later Rocky Arguijo found Brayden Della on an 8 yard TD reception. The two point attempt was unsuccessful and with 5:39 left in the first quarter the Panthers led 12-0.
Disaster struck again for Highland on the kickoff as Jeremy Jackson was lit up by Salinas and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Panthers at the Scots 32 yard line. However PHS wasn't able to capitalize on the turnover and turned the ball over on downs.
Highland went for it on fourth and one from their own 39 yard line on its next possession but the run was unsuccessful, giving PHS great field position once again. This time the Panthers capitalized as Arguijo hit Dominic Perez down the seam for a 33 yard score. James Atkinson booted the PAT through to give the Panthers a 19-0 first quarter lead.
PHS got the ball at the Highland 37 yard line on its net possession thanks to a poor punt. Two plays later Aeris Acoba burst across the goal line for his first score of the night. Atkinson's PAT made it 26-0.
Highland turned it over on downs again and again PHS made them pay for it. This time with a 10 play drive that was capped off with a Isaiah Vallin 1 yard plunge across the goal line. PHS then got the 2 point conversion when Acoba fought his way into the end zone to give the Panthers a 34-0 lead.
The Panther defense was impressive all night, but it was most impressive when Highland had first and goal from the 1 yard line and PHS was able to hold on four straight downs. On 4th and goal from the 1 Scots quarterback Izaiah Ott ran a boot leg around the right side and just when it looked like he was going to score, Panther linebacker Dillan Williams came from out of nowhere to knock him out of bounds before he could cross the goal line as the half ended.
It didn’t take PHS long to add to their lead in the second half, as they took the opening possession 75 yards in 5 plays, ending with an Arguijo 29 yard strike to Perez again. Atkinson's PAT gave PHS a 41-0 lead.
The Panthers capped the scoring when sophomore quarterback Ethan Enriquez hit Braden Della for a 3 yard score. Atkinson's PAT gave PHS a 48-0 lead.
It was all Panthers and the stats show it as PHS outgained the Scots 327-105 on the night. The Panthers balanced attack was led by Arguijo who completed 10 of 13 passes for 151 yards and 3 touchdowns.
PHS will finish its preseason schedule next Friday at Exeter before opening EYL play at Mt. Whitney.