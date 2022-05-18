Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend talked about the passion Julie Allen has had for her services to the Tulare County Local Agencies Formation Commission, LAFCO, at Tuesday's County Board of Supervisors meeting.
And Allen had one last chance to talk about her passion for LAFCO at the meeting. The board honored Allen for her 28 years of service to LAFCO at its meeting on Tuesday.
Allen, who's also a member of the Rotary Club of Porterville, served as an alternate member for LAFCO from 1994-2002. She has just finished her 20-year run from 2002 to 2022 as the public member on the LAFCO board.
The LAFCO board also consists of two supervisors, Pete Vander Poel and Townsend and two city council members from the county. LAFCO deals with the planned growth of the county and the cities in the county as it deals with such issues as approving annexations from county areas into cities and with transportation.
Along with her service on the county LAFCO board, Allen also served on the state LAFCO board and played a key role in the development of the Sustainably Groundwater Management Act. At Tuesday's meeting she said SGMA — which requires the reduction of use of groundwater in the state — will be “the single greatest challenge to our continued growth and prosperity.”
“I'm very proud of the work that we've done,” said Allen about SGMA.
She described LAFCO as “where the rubber hits the road” when it comes to how tax dollars are spent as far as where growth goes and where businesses are located.
She added she was proud of the work LAFCO has done when it comes to reducing greenhouse gases in areas such as transportation. “We're going in the right direction,” Allen said.
In addition she said she was proud when 10 years ago Tulare County's LAFCO was recognized as the States' Best Commission of the Year.
“I think you for the opportunity to serve,” Allen said. “I look forward to the next opportunity to serve.”